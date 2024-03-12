Solid business position continues into 2024

Dubai, UAE – Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, a flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it has once again closed out a successful year maintaining the No. 1 spot QoQ. This consistent performance has resulted in securing a 23.8% market share in the channel SSD market for 2023.

Data gathered by TRENDFOCUS confirmed Kingston as the number one client SSD vendor in the channel for unit market share, with 27.4 million client SSDs shipped in 2023. Q4 alone saw Kingston’s client SSD market share at 21.3% and 5.7 million units shipped.

Continued effort in the development of high-quality client drives like NV2, two options of Kingston FURY Renegade SSD, and KC3000 provide PCIe 4.0 NVMe solution for all, from the novice upgrader to power user who requires more from their system. Additionally in 2023, Kingston expanded its varied product lineup with XS1000 external and DC600M enterprise class SSDs.

Kingston offers its customers unrivaled best in class support, service, and reliability for its products, by the very engineers and experts who design them, a key contributor leading to Kingston’s strong standing in these ranking.

“As the year came to an end, SSD sales for PCs remain strong, with continued growth in the PCIe NVMe space. We’ll see this develop more through 2024” said Don Jeanette, Vice President, TRENDFOCUS.

“Working closely with our suppliers, customers, and partners allows us to be flexible as market conditions and customer requirements change,” said Tony Hollingsbee, SSD Business Manager, Kingston EMEA. “We strive to present the latest SATA and NVMe solutions, offering a strong SSD portfolio to the channel client space to meet those needs, and these findings confirm our commitment to that effort."

For more information visit kingston.com.

About Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP

Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP and Kingston Technology Company, Inc., are part of the same corporate group (“Kingston”). Kingston is the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory products. From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels technology used by the world every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

Media Contact:

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com