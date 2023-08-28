Dubai, UAE — Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, an affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, emphasizes the compelling reasons behind the adoption of Data Center SSDs for upgrades, shedding light on the advantages they offer for companies looking to enhance their IT infrastructure. In an era where technology evolves rapidly and investment security is paramount, Kingston underscores the benefits of upgrading systems with its cutting-edge solutions, empowering organizations across diverse industries.

In today's dynamic business environment, investing in technology is synonymous with making high-value commitments. While newer technologies, such as NVMe, offer undeniable advantages, the existing SATA technology continues to be widespread and reliable. Kingston recognizes that numerous companies have built their infrastructures around SATA-based systems, designed with a lifecycle of at least three years. When the lifespan of these systems comes to an end, businesses face the challenge of either replacing the entire infrastructure or optimizing it. Kingston acknowledges that companies are often constrained by budget considerations and operational disruptions. As a result, Kingston believes that upgrading existing systems, instead of always opting for complete replacements, provides an effective pathway to maintaining performance while maximizing return on investment (ROI).

“In scenarios where fast data access requirements and unforeseen server loads become a constant, exchangeable parts such as SSD upgrades enable devices to perform better without the need for new purchases, ensuring seamless integration and operation,” commented Antoine Harb, Team Leader, Middle East, Kingston Technology. “At Kingston Technology, reliability is the core of our business. Our Data Center SSDs are designed with a stringent set of development requirements and a thorough testing process. This results in consistency for workloads requiring a balance of high random read-and-write IOPS performance, plus power-failure features keep mission-critical environments up and running all day, every day ensuring that critical data is available when needed most."

The global shift towards remote work, coupled with increased security demands, has compelled businesses to adapt rapidly. Many companies, including Kingston Technology, have invested in security tools and faced unexpected server loads not initially foreseen during the planning phase. Modern enterprises rely on data-intensive applications that demand high endurance from storage solutions. Kingston Technology's Data Center SSDs are engineered to meet these demands, offering impressive endurance levels that can withstand the rigors of constant read and write operations. This endurance factor and high performance is particularly critical in Data Center environments, where continuous operations are a necessity. Moreover, according to data gathered via Twitter polls, Kingston SSDs take no more than five minutes to be installed.

The company has introduced the DC600M Data Center SSD amongst its line-up of products. This is a fourth-generation data center SATA 3.0, 6Gbps SSD with 3D TLC NAND designed to provide high performance, reliability, and endurance for data center applications, making it an ideal choice for companies seeking to optimize their IT infrastructure without the need for complete overhauls.

With the DC600M, Kingston Technology continues to deliver innovation that aligns with the ever-evolving demands of modern businesses, offering them the tools they need to stay competitive and resilient in a rapidly changing technological landscape, while at the same time ensuring the best possible ROI.

For more information about Kingston Technology's Data Center SSD solutions and their pivotal role in transforming business capabilities, please visit https://www.kingston.com/en.

About Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP

Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP and Kingston Technology Company, Inc., are part of the same corporate group (“Kingston”). Kingston is the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory products. From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

Media Contact:

Micheline Kassis

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

+971 4 4430515

micheline@beyondgcc.com