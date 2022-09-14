RIYADH:- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia proudly announces its AI Ethics Principles for public consultation. They were designed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) to be a practical guide to incorporating AI ethics throughout the AI system development life cycle. AI Ethics principles recognize the importance of developing artificial intelligence and technology innovation into the Kingdom's services for its citizens and visitors. After analyzing global and domestic standards and guidelines for AI use, SDAIA has developed an operational framework that entities can use to promote AI while limiting the technology's irresponsible use.

AI ethics will provide a common ground or standards to help the Kingdom avoid or reduce technology limitations. The seven AI ethics principles are fairness, privacy & security, humanity, social & environmental benefits, reliability & safety, transparency & explainability, and accountability & responsibility.

"We are excited to advance our technology capacity through implementing AI solutions into our current processes and operations. The AI Ethics principles will also help us ensure that we implement these capabilities in a measured, data-responsible and ethical way", said Dr. Majid Altuwaijri, CEO of the National Center for AI.

Dr. Majid Altuwaijri, CEO of the National Center for AI added, "We believe these principles will help us move into the next generation of innovation in a multitude of projects. SDAIA has done an excellent job in encapsulating our responsibilities in implementing AI, and we hope to continue developing and implementing AI that exceeds these expectations."

The AI Ethics principles is one of the many initiatives that will support the Kingdom’s efforts toward achieving its Vision 2030 and national strategies related to adopting AI technology, encouraging research and innovation, and driving economic growth for prosperity and development.

