Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC), one of Public Investment Fund’s companies, announced the signing of strategic partnership contracts with four leading local and international companies in the fields of architecture, engineering, construction, and air traffic management. This partnership aims to start a new phase to develop King Salman International Airport (KSIA) to become a hub for tourism, travel and transportation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

The award-winning architecture firm (Foster + Partners) will design the airport’s master plan covering a total area of 57 square kilometres, which includes several terminals, six runways, and a multi-asset real estate area. The airport’s design will capture Riyadh’s essence and reflect Saudi culture, providing a unique travel experience for visitors and travellers. While the international engineering firm (Jacobs), will provide specialist consultancy services for the airport’s detailed master plan and the design of the new runways.

In addition, the leading consulting and construction company (Mace) will apply global best practices, innovations and advanced methodologies in all stages of planning and construction, while (Nera), a Saudi company specializing in technical and operational solutions for aviation, will oversee the design of airspace to enhance air traffic efficiency and improve operations using the latest technologies.

Mr. Marco Mejia, Acting CEO of King Salman International Airport Development Company, stated: “We are committed to delivering an airport which will be seen as the benchmark in the world of aviation. It will provide the national and international connectivity the city of Riyadh needs to meet and drive the business, trade and tourism growth set out in Vision 2030. These four firms will work alongside the Saudi and international talent we have brought together, they will be an essential addition to our team as we build King Salman International Airport, creating a new passenger experience.”

Partnering with these world-class companies is a crucial step in transforming King Salman International Airport into an exceptional destination offering travellers a seamless and enjoyable experience. Notably, the airport's master plan was unveiled in November 2022 by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Chairman of the Board of Directors of King Salman International Airport Development Company, a wholly owned company of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

About King Salman International Airport

King Salman International Airport is expected to be one of the world’s largest airports, covering an area of approximately 57 km² and projected to welcome 100 million passengers in 2030. King Salman International Airport aims to be a global benchmark for all airports, providing a unique and seamless customer journey, best-in-class operations, innovation across design and operations, and unique shopping and entertainment experiences. With sustainability at its core, the airport will be designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification, the highest level of green design and building certification, and will incorporate a variety of sustainable features, including being powered by renewable energy. KSIA will be a testament to Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to innovation and progress.