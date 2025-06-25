Amman, Jordan – In a pioneering move toward shaping the digital future, King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) officially has announced the launch of the Virtual King Hussein Business Park, the first integrated virtual smart business ecosystem in Jordan and the region, powered by Metaverse technologies.

This platform was developed in partnership with Hydra, a leading company in software development and virtual reality solutions. It represents one of the Business Park’s most prominent startups, reflecting its ongoing commitment to digital transformation and entrepreneurial empowerment.

Unveiled during an official signing ceremony held at the King Hussein Business Park in the presence of the Business Park’s and Hydra management, the platform forms a key part of the broader digital transformation strategy. This strategy has included the launch of a new corporate website, an AI-powered automated voice response service, and several smart applications designed to enhance business operations.

The Virtual King Hussein Business Park offers a dynamic and immersive environment where companies can establish and manage operations entirely online. The platform enables users to rent virtual office spaces, register their businesses, and gain access to government services. It also facilitates the hosting of virtual events such as webinars, provides advertising opportunities within the platform, and allows entrepreneurs to connect with investors and partners from around the world, all within a fully integrated ‘smart digital business city’ that redefines how business is done across borders.

This flexible, innovation-driven platform serves as a strategic tool to attract international, regional, and local enterprises. It supports business setup and management virtually, acceleration and market access through simplifying operational procedures, reducing overhead costs, and fostering global connectivity. Additionally, it supports young entrepreneurs in entering the market, promoting innovation, and helping position Jordan as a regional hub for technology and investment.

Commenting on the occasion, Ammar Izziddin, CEO of King Hussein Business Park, said, “The launch of this virtual platform marks a strategic milestone in our evolution toward becoming an integrated smart business gateway. It enhances the fluidity of physical and virtual operations while presenting a bold model that blends innovation, accessibility, and global connectivity. We are proud of the new platform, which aligns with the Royal Vision to build a sustainable, youth-driven digital economy that remains on top of global advancements in technology and entrepreneurship. It paves the way for the development of globally competitive projects, with the help of streamlined operations and attractive incentives.”

Basheer Hinnawi, Founder and CEO of Hydra, added, “This project represents a powerful integration of Jordan’s entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems. It showcases the KHBP’s role as a catalyst for launching scalable technology projects with regional and global potential, amplifying Jordanian success stories on the world stage.”

It is worth noting that King Hussein Business Park continues to be a home to a growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, and creative industries, offering an advanced and sustainable business environment that supports growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship.