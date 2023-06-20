Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: King Abdullah Port the most efficient port globally by the World Bank (2022 Report) and The Saudi Company for Electronic Information Exchange (TABADUL), the leading provider of innovative digital and smart fintech services to the business and logistics sectors, announced the signing of a strategic partnership contract. The contract integrates King Abdullah Port’s Smart Gate System with Tabadul’s Truck Management System, enhancing the Port’s services by utilizing the latest world-class technologies and practices and automating all the logistics procedures within the Port Community System.

Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, stressed the importance of digitization and automation in developing the level of services provided by the port, which is a gateway to a market of more than 400 million consumers across MENA and East Africa. "We are pleased to enter this strategic partnership with Tabadul, one of our national partners and a leading provider of e-solutions in the Kingdom. We are connecting our smart gate system with Tabadul’s truck management system, which is integrated with primary government bodies, to access valuable logistics and supply chain data, accelerate the transit of goods and reduce delivery times significantly. Overall, this will improve our service to importers and exporters, and add a valuable contribution to the transformation of the Kingdom into a global logistics hub connecting three continents, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

In his return the CEO of TABADUL, Mr. Majid bin Faleh Al-Otaibi stated: “We are pleased to partner with King Abdullah Port as part of our commitment to supporting the growth of Saudi ports services and remaining at the forefront of the latest technologies. Our strategic partnership focuses on implementing advanced digital solutions in King Abdullah Port, including the Truck Management System (TMS) project, which incorporates smart gates. This system relies on innovative technology solutions to improve the smooth flow of trucks and increase the port’s operational capacity and efficiency. The TMS project is set to enhance the competitiveness of logistics services in the Kingdom’s ports, accelerate import and export operations, and support the Kingdom’s efforts to transform it into a global logistics hub.”

About Tabadul

The Saudi Company for Electronic Information Exchange (Tabadul) is a leading Saudi digital logistics company established by Royal Decree to assist in the digital transformation of the logistics and business sectors. The company’s primary task is to develop secure technology solutions that facilitate international trade by promoting efficiency and transparency while enhancing operational performance to support the region’s economic aspirations and progress towards large-scale development.

About King Abdullah Port

King Abdullah Port is the first privately owned, developed and operated port in the Middle East, and was recently ranked as the most efficient container port in the world in 2022 report by The World Bank. Strategically located on the coast of the Red Sea in King Abdullah Economic City, King Abdullah Port occupies an area of 17.4 km2 and is in proximity to the cities of Jeddah, Holy Makkah, Madinah and Yanbu. The port is directly connected to a diverse and extensive global transportation network that facilitates the transport of goods to and from various provinces within Saudi Arabia. King Abdullah Port continues to make vital contributions to the Kingdom’s global role in maritime trade and logistics. Once completed, the port will be equipped to handle 25 million TEU, 25 million tons of bulk cargo, as well as 1.5 million CEU annually according to the port’s master development plan.

Featuring the world’s deepest 18-m berths, industry-leading processing facilities, multi-level expanding operations, fully integrated Port Community and Smart Gate e-systems and multipurpose bonded and re-export zones, King Abdullah Port embodies excellence within the private sector in helping to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030