Successful digital health transformation needs comprehensive user adoption and the InterSystems TrakCare mobile enabled user interface (MEUI) is a key component to scaling adoption by extending device and care-setting choice with intuitive ease of use.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, are pleased to share that King Abdullah Medical Complex Jeddah (KAMCJ) and Maternity and Children's Specialist Hospital (MCSH) have upgraded their Electronic Medical Record (EMR) to the latest version of InterSystems TrakCare® unified health information system.

KAMCJ is a 500-bed hospital complex under the Ministry of Health that provides elective medical and surgical services combined with a state-of-the-art laboratory, trauma center and outpatient clinics serving North Jeddah. MCSH is a 300-bed hospital that provide healthcare services for women and all diseases related to women’s health by qualified, specialized, and highly professional doctors using the latest equipment and technologies through outpatient clinics, in addition to receiving all emergency cases in the emergency department.

The EMR upgrade is a major milestone in both facilities’ digital health transformation journey — that enhances patient care and streamlines their operations. Without comprehensive user adoption digital health transformations fail. The latest, easy-to-use TrakCare interface adds to the user’s choice of device and care-setting to further support the delivery of the highest levels of patient-focused, quality, and safety outcomes. At the same time, the hospitals unlocked new value from their EMRs by adopting unified modules for the intensive care unit, anesthesia, and maternity. Using a unified EMR ensures information captured once is available immediately to cross-departmental authorized users to avoid data silos. They also upgraded and added blood bank services to their laboratory information management system (LIMS) that uses InterSystems TrakCare Laboratory Enterprise®.

The upgrade was smooth and successful because KAMCJ and MSCH multi-disciplined teams engaged stakeholders, communicated the leadership vision for the next generation of care services, and professionally executed a user training program supported by a close partnership with InterSystems implementation team.



“Our success is driven by continuous growth and collaboration at all levels,” said Maha Hetaimish, Health Application Manager, King Abdullah Medical Complex Jeddah. “We are proud of this achievement, as it directly contributes to the well-being of our patients, ensuring that we make informed decisions to provide the best care during their most critical moments. True success is the result of teamwork, commitment, and a shared vision. We are proud of this milestone, as it allows us to enhance the care we provide and ensure we make the right decisions for our patients when they need us most.”

“This upgrade is a key milestone for both KAMCJ and MCSH in their journey toward digital excellence. By embracing InterSystems' advanced technologies, they are not only improving operational efficiencies but also enhancing patient care and supporting their ongoing commitment to healthcare innovation,” said Ali Abi Raad, Managing Director, Middle East, India, and South Africa, InterSystems. Ali emphasized that, “This joint success reflects KAMCJ’s, MCSH’s, InterSystems’, and the leaders of the Jeddah Second Health Cluster’s shared commitment to collaboration and innovation in driving healthcare excellence.”

Users access TrakCare from popular web-browsers from any secure device anytime and anywhere. The Mobile Enabled User Interface (MEUI) extends the accessibility and convenience of using the EMR with intuitive screen designs for mobile devices. Mobile device use gives users more options for capturing patient observations and treatment updates, which helps them make more informed and timely decisions while spending more time with patients.

The upgrade included new integrations to third-party computing solutions along with interoperability to the National Platform for Health and Insurance Exchange Services (NPHIES). InterSystems was one of the first multinational digital health companies certified as NPHIES compliant for insurance services in Saudi Arabia. NPHIES is a unified electronic services platform launched by the Cooperative Health Insurance Council (CCHI) and the National Center for Health Information (NHIC) and led by the SEHATI company with the aim to transform the health care sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by using the latest technologies to enhance the level and quality of health services in line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

About King Abdullah Medical Complex Jeddah



The King Abdullah Medical Complex – Jeddah (KAMCJ) is a 500-bed hospital complex under the Ministry of Health providing elective medical and surgical services combined with a state-of-the-art laboratory, trauma center and outpatient clinics serving North Jeddah. KAMCJ is organized in accordance with the principles of multi-disciplinary team working and flexibility to ensure the highest standards of patient care and safety.

About Maternity and Children's Specialist Hospital

The Maternity and Children's Specialist Hospital provide health care services for women and all diseases related to women’s health by qualified, specialized and highly professional doctors using the latest equipment and technologies through outpatient clinics, in addition to receiving all emergency cases in the emergency department around the clock.

About InterSystems

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider, delivers a unified foundation for next-generation applications for healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain. Our cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe to unlock the power of data and allow people to perceive data in imaginative ways. Established in 1978, InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 39 offices in 28 countries worldwide.