London, UK: The Institute of Banking Studies Kuwait (KIBS) and The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) are proud to announce the successful completion of the Risk Management Leaders Programme held in London. This groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone in enhancing the capabilities of banking and financial professionals, in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.

The programme, designed to provide comprehensive training on the multifaceted risk environment, included an interactive series of sessions focusing on post-pandemic risks, cyber and digital threats, geopolitical challenges, ESG, and climate-related risks. Over a two-week period, participants engaged in trainer-led workshops, role play, case studies, guest speaker sessions, and site visits, including notable visits to Moody’s and Starling Bank.

Eng. Rana AlNibarai, Director General at the Institute of Banking Studies Kuwait, commented, "This programme represents a pivotal step towards realising Kuwait Vision 2035 by investing in our human capital and fostering a culture of excellence in risk management. Our collaboration with LIBF has empowered our professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of the modern financial landscape."

Ehsan Razavizadeh, Managing Director of MENA and Asia at LIBF, added, "We are delighted to partner with IBS Kuwait in delivering this essential training programme. By equipping participants with practical skills and insights, we are helping to cultivate a new generation of agile leaders who can drive innovation and maintain stability in the banking and financial sectors."

A highlight of the programme was the visit to Moody’s, to learn more about how they enable individuals and organisations to decode complexity and unlock opportunities through their extensive data capabilities, tools and technologies which span credit ratings research and insights, information services and decision solutions.

The programme also featured a visit to Starling Bank, where participants delved into the Starling story, gaining an overview of Engine, the technology underpinning Starling’s operations. They also witnessed demonstrations of key processes such as onboarding and explored how Starling manages risk through these processes.

Kuwait Vision 2035 places a strong emphasis on improving education institutions as part of its commitment to human capital development. By raising educational standards and fostering creativity and research, Kuwait aims to nurture a highly skilled workforce capable of driving national progress. The Risk Management Leaders Programme aligns perfectly with this vision, ensuring that Kuwaiti professionals are well-prepared to tackle future challenges and opportunities in the financial sector.

Risk management has become increasingly critical in recent years, particularly in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Risk Management Leaders Programme equips participants with the practical skills needed to evaluate and enhance risk management approaches, thereby fostering a more intuitive and perceptive leadership style.

Institute of Banking Studies – Kuwait provides advanced professional services to help raise the levels of efficiency and effectiveness in the banking sector in particular and the financial sector in general. The Institute provides a set of professional, specialized, and educational training services, and strengthens the decision-making process at various administrative levels in local banks, by carrying out research and consultancy related to banking.

LIBF, with 140 years of heritage in banking and finance, serves MENA from a regional office in Abu Dhabi and is a leading provider of internationally recognised executive development, technical training, and financial services qualifications. The Institute's expertise in creating bespoke programmes globally – as well as being one of only a few professional bodies in the world to have Taught Degree Awarding Powers – gives a truly international aspect to its education programmes, as well as ensuring educational quality.

