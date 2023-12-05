Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced that it has installed a new multi-currency ATM at the Kuwait International Airport, as part of efforts to continue providing a seamless, comprehensive and distinctive banking experience for its customers. This step falls in line with the Bank’s integrated strategy aimed at strengthening the ATM network using the latest technology. It also stems from KIB’s commitment to continue developing its services and products to meet all customer needs as a “Bank for Life.”



Commenting on the initiative, Ahmad Abdullah Alanazi, Assistant Manager – ATMs, Retail Banking at KIB, said: “We are currently witnessing fast-moving transitions and successive developments in the banking market with every passing second. This pushes us to continuously renew the definition of a convenient and easy banking experience. Committing to our motto and main vision ‘Bank for Life,’ we continue to monitor and keep abreast of all new technologies that we believe can contribute, directly or indirectly, to enhancing our customers' banking experience and ensuring the quality of services suited to their modern lifestyle.”

Alanazi pointed out that the banking sector in Kuwait continues to affirm its keenness to offer practical solutions that meet customer requirements and exceed their expectations, in step with the development of modern financial technology. He also highlighted that KIB’s multi-currency ATM is located at Jazeera Airways Terminal 5 (T5). The new ATM will allow cash withdrawal in four different major currencies: the UAE dirham, the Kuwaiti dinar, the US dollar, and the British pound, without the need to visit any of the Bank’s branches.



KIB customers can still benefit from its network of ATMs available all around the country to complete all basic banking operations, such as cash withdrawals and deposits, transfer of funds between accounts, PIN management, and cardless withdrawals using their civil ID and mobile phone number. This is in addition to a range of other services that include credit card payments, activating new cards, subscribing to the SMS banking service, redeeming KIB points for cashback rewards and refilling KIB prepaid cards.



It is worth noting that KIB has been maintaining its leading position in the Kuwaiti banking sector by continuously striving to adopt new banking and financial technologies that contribute to the comprehensive progress and sustainable growth of the local banking market.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.



Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.



Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.