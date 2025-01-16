Kia to reaffirm its commitment to electrification, showcasing EV3, EV5, EV6 and EV9 throughout the tournament

New brand campaigns ‘What’s Your Next Move?’ and ‘What Moves You?’ to engage fans globally and locally

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Kia Corporation is once again supporting the Australian Open – the prestigious tennis Grand Slam event of the Asia-Pacific region – through the supply of a fleet of official tournament vehicles, including its all-electric EV5, EV6 and EV9 models, plus hybrid Carnival HEV, Sorento HEV and Sportage HEV models.

As the Major Partner of AO25, the brand held an official vehicle handover ceremony at Melbourne Park on January 8, attended by Damien Meredith, Kia Australia CEO; Craig Tiley, Australian Open Tournament Director; and Ash Barty, Australian Open champion. Following 24 years of support, Kia continues to be the Australian Open’s longest-running major partner.

Kia presented tournament officials with a fleet of 130 vehicles, featuring 25 units of EV9, 15 units of EV5, 10 units of EV6, 30 units of Carnival HEV, 25 units of Sorento HEV and 25 units of Sportage HEV. This is the first year that all tournament vehicles are electrified – either all-electric or hybrid. The vehicles will provide players, match officials and VIPs with safe, comfortable and sustainable transport around Melbourne during AO25 which runs from January 12 to 26.

“Our partnership with the Australian Open has always been about pushing boundaries and inspiring movement, and this year we are excited to take it further with our electrified fleet,” commented Ho Sung Song, Kia President and CEO. “By showcasing our EV and hybrid models, we reaffirm our commitment to sustainable mobility while supporting one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

“Through our AO25 campaigns, immersive customer experiences, and collaborations with Tennis Australia, we aim to celebrate the spirit of progress and empower individuals to embrace their ‘next moves’. Kia’s electric vehicles are at the heart of this journey, embodying the future of mobility and connecting fans worldwide to the energy of this superb event.”

Kia is taking the opportunity of AO25 to underscore its dedication to making all-electric and hybrid cars accessible to a greater number of people, with the official vehicle fleet and a series of fan engagements. The company is showcasing its full all-electric lineup (EV3, EV5, EV6 and EV9) throughout the tournament while offering fans the opportunity to engage with EV technology at major touchpoints across Melbourne Park.

“We are delighted to continue our close relationship with Kia, the Australian Open’s longest-serving partner and one of the most enduring sports sponsorships in Australia,” said Craig Tiley, Australian Open Tournament Director. “The Australian Open and Kia are both committed to cultivating and celebrating the spirit of progress – making us ideal partners.”

“We are delighted to share that this year’s fleet of 130 Kia vehicles is made up entirely of award-winning all-electric and hybrid models, demonstrating both Kia and the AO’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. When Kia’s iconic AO cars start appearing on Melbourne’s streets, the city knows that the AO has arrived, creating an unbeatable atmosphere and buzz.”

As part of AO25, Kia is introducing its latest brand campaign, ‘What’s Your Next Move?’, featuring the Kia EV3 globally and the EV5 locally, to engage tennis fans during the Australian Open. This campaign, aligned with Kia's brand ethos, "Movement That Inspires," showcases the energy and progressiveness of AO25 while encouraging audiences to take on new challenges. In particular, the documentary film ‘Rafa’s Next Move’ illustrates Nadal’s story at the Australian Open and his day-to-day interests outside of tennis.

Kia is teaming up with Tennis Australia again to produce an inspiring four-episode digital series titled ‘What Moves You?’. This series will explore the personal stories of current tennis players delving into what fuels their passion beyond the tennis court. Through candid interviews conducted inside the Kia EV5 and EV9, the series highlights how these athletes find inspiration in their lives and promotes Kia’s electric vehicles as symbols of innovation and movement.

Furthermore, Kia has launched a series of programs to create unforgettable experiences for its customers and fans during AO25. 90 Kia customers from around the world, selected through promotional activities after test-driving and purchasing Kia EVs, will join live match viewing and a special tour of Melbourne Park. Ten influencer teams will also attend the event as guests of Kia and create engaging content from AO25 as they drive through the city of Melbourne in Kia EVs.

In another initiative, 20 children in Korea have been selected as official Ballkids for AO25. These children will also enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as being on the court with the world’s best players, engaging in tennis activities, and exploring Melbourne's rich culture and iconic attractions.

