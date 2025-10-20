Offering over 50 advanced features, from Remote Control and Digital Key 2.0 to Geo Fence Alerts and Over-the-air Map Updates, Kia Connect keeps drivers seamlessly connected to what matters most.

The phased rollout includes a complimentary 3-year trial, expanding to 16 models and more MEA markets by 2027.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Kia Middle East & Africa has officially launched Kia Connect, its Connected Car Services (CCS) platform, across five GCC markets, opening a new chapter in Kia’s mission to create smarter, more intuitive ways to move.

Designed to bring drivers closer to their vehicles and lifestyles, Kia Connect reimagines convenience, control and peace of mind for customers in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Building on Kia Connect’s proposition to “stay connected to what matters,” the platform acts as an intelligent companion that makes every journey simpler, safer, and more personalised. Through the Kia Connect App, owners can access more than 50 innovative features that elevate the driving experience, from practical remote functions to real-time insights. Users can lock and unlock doors, start or stop the engine, and pre-set the cabin temperature remotely, creating comfort even before entering the vehicle. The platform also lets drivers monitor key information such as tire pressure, fuel status, door/trunk status, and system alerts in real time. With Digital Key 2.0, a compatible smartphone can unlock, start, and drive the vehicle, and digital keys can be securely shared with family or friends.

Beyond convenience, Kia Connect enhances safety and peace of mind. Drivers receive instant alerts through Geo/Time Fence features whenever the vehicle moves outside designated zones or time windows, while Valet Mode allows them to monitor their car and ensure it remains safe when using a valet service. Additional features such as Find My Vehicle, Speed Camera Warning and Stolen Vehicle Recovery offer added reassurance, while Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates ensure the vehicle’s navigation software remains current without requiring a service visit.

Currently available in five GCC countries, Kia Connect is offered with a complimentary three-year Ultimate Plan trial on Kia’s latest models, including the Tasman and the new EV series. Kia Connect will be available on up to 7 models by 2025 and 16 models by 2027, and will expand to more countries across the MEA region.

SooHang Chang, President at Kia Middle East & Africa commented: "The launch of Kia Connect in the Middle East marks a strategic milestone in our ongoing commitment to deliver intelligent and seamlessly integrated mobility solutions. This digital platform has been developed to provide our customers with unmatched connectivity, convenience, and control, further strengthening Kia’s position as a leading Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.

With Kia Connect, we are redefining the interaction between driver and vehicle, creating a smarter and more personalized customer experience that aligns with the evolving needs of our customers across the region."

For more information, visit: https://connect.kia.com/mea

