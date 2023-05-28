Muscat – Khimji Ramdas (KR), a leading business conglomerate in Oman, is thrilled to announce that Khimji Ramdas Interior Fit-outs and Furniture (IFF) and Engineering Products & Services (EPS) businesses have been awarded ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications. These internationally recognized standards affirm the company's commitment to delivering exceptional services through an effective quality management system.

The ISO certifications signify the business’s dedication to continually enhancing its services to meet and exceed customer expectations. By implementing the standard requirements of ISO, the company ensures improved efficiency, better customer satisfaction and a systematic approach to addressing customer problems with appropriate solutions. This achievement reinforces its position as a trailblazer in the market, showcasing its ability to plan and build successful business strategies whilst earning the trust of stakeholders and investors. ISO 9001:2015 stands for Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System and ISO 45001:2018 for OHSE System respectively.

“We are delighted to receive ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications. This achievement showcases our unwavering dedication to delivering industry-leading services, improving customer satisfaction and aligning our organization with planned policies and goals. These certifications reinforce our commitment to quality and the success of our business strategies, thereby, strengthening our reputation as a trusted provider of interior fit-outs and furniture as well as engineering products and services,” said Mr. Ravi Dhulipala, COO of the KR Infrastructure cluster.

Mr Hitesh Akarte, General Manager of IFF & EPS stated “Both these businesses have been key collaborators in delivering relevant and cutting-edge technology across Oman’s business sectors. Our aim is to be a one-stop solution for all B2B needs, including layout design, assistance in the right product selection, commissioning and complete service support.”

He concluded by saying “In a highly competitive market, we recognize the importance of differentiation and uniqueness through operational excellence. To stay one step ahead, the company is constantly striving to offer something unique and exceptional to its customers and other interested parties. With ISO certification, both IFF and EPS have established themselves as organizations committed to sustainability, process improvement and achieving their business goals.”

The Interior Fit-outs and Furniture business, part of the Khimji Ramdas Infrastructure cluster, has been a pioneer in the Office Furniture and Interior Works category. The company offers comprehensive office interior solutions, making workplaces smarter and more productive. The Experience Centre, located at Ghala, provides an immersive walk-through display of major brands like Herman Miller, offering a wide range of office furniture solutions.

In addition to office furniture, KR IFF specializes in turnkey interior solutions, public seating solutions, flooring solutions, safes, security products, warehousing and archiving solutions. For over four decades, KR's Interior Fit-outs and Furniture business has played a pivotal role in transforming workplaces into intelligent and efficient environments. The company continues to provide exceptional services and deliver unparalleled value to its clientele.

The Khimji Ramdas Engineering Products and Services business, under KR Infrastructure Cluster, has been catering to a wide spectrum of industries such as manufacturing, automotive, oil & gas, process industries, training institutes, defense, water treatment solutions, heat transfer solutions, compressed air solutions, nitrogen generators, motor vehicle inspection systems, firefighting solutions general and heavy engineering and so on. KR EPS has a full-fledged service station with factory-trained service engineers to provide the most efficient pre and post-sales service to its customers.