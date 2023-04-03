Muscat: In appreciation of its leadership in developing electronic payment solutions for many services within one platform, Oman Investment and Finance Company, Khedmah, won the Award for the most powerful Omani brands in the "electronic payment" category within the awards of the world of economics and business for the strongest Omani brands. During the 2023 edition of this annual ceremony, it noted the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Mohammed bin Salim bin Ali Al Said, at the Al Bustan Palace Hotel, in the presence of a number of officials from the public and private sectors.

"Khedmah" won this prestigious award basis on a voting poll conducted by the World of Economy Specialized Magazine in cooperation with the Arab Research House. The winning companies were chosen according to the results of the poll in which a large number of officials in the higher departments and executive departments of public and private sector institutions in the Sultanate participated.

"Khedmah" has been a pioneer in billing and collection services in the Sultanate for over four decades. It always strives to improve its services in this area by improving the electronic payment system and expanding the number of services that cover it. Since the launch of the Khedmah application at the end of 2016, the application has grown significantly to reach a large number of users. The program presently has over 800,000. The services it provides include paying for power, water, communications, and the Internet, shipping phone and electricity balances, paying General Authority for Social Security dues, and shipping vouchers. Furthermore, mechanical payment systems are available. Furthermore, the application also accommodates printing vehicle ownership and paying traffic violations. These efforts led to a better customer experience by giving them time and make their payments smoothly, conveniently and in line with a safe and speedy procedure.

Commenting on winning the award, Saeed bin Ahmed Safar, CEO of Oman Investment and Finance Company (Khedmah), said, "We are thrilled and honoured to receive this prestigious award for the most powerful Omani brand in the electronic payment category. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative electronic payment solutions that enhance the customer experience. We are continuously developing and adding new services to the Khedmah automatic payment application to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We further extend our gratitude to all the groups who participated in the survey, as their confidence in our services is our greatest motivation to strive for excellence."

It is worth noting that Khedmah, the Oman Investment and Finance Company, has direct connections with the systems of all banks and public service providers in Oman. This ensures a secure, quick, and reliable experience for customers when paying bills and accessing other services. Moreover, in addition to electronic channels, the company has a broad network of 68 branches spread throughout the governorates and states of Oman.

