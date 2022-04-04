Muscat: Attesting to its innovative digital services and efficient solutions, Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC), Khedmah, was recently recognised as the 'Top Omani Brand' in the 'Digital Payments' category at the Alam Al-Iktisaad Top Omani Brand Awards ceremony.

The event took place in the Majan Ballroom at Al Bustan Palace, Muscat and the guest of honour, His Highness Sayyid Fahr bin Fatik Al Said, presented the award to Mr Said Ahmed Safrar, Chief Executive Officer of OIFC.

Khedmah received this prestigious award for its instrumental role in contributing to the financial online payment ecosystem in the Sultanate. Through harnessing innovation and insights, Khedmah has been on a path of digital transformation in its services keeping abreast with the latest technological advancement in the industry. Today, it caters to a large customer base providing efficient and smart solutions to its clients that saves their time, effort and money.

With features that accentuate OIFC’s top customer service standards, Khedmah mobile app complements the company’s digital transformation strategy through its seamless and innovative services. Through the app, users can easily pay and check electricity, water and telecommunications bills as well as make payments to the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI). Additionally, they can top-up their phones, pre-paid electricity and entertainment recharge for top international merchants. Commenting on this success, Said Ahmed Safrar said, “We are proud of this accomplishment, which reflects the company’s constant efforts in enriching the digital payments field in the Sultanate through its high-end solutions. This milestone will bolster our leading position in the market. It is also a testimony to our employees’ innovative efforts in implementing Khedmah’s strategy towards excellence in services provided to customers. Such achievements will encourage us to deliver more to our customers and realise more successes at various levels.”

The winners of these prestigious awards were selected based on the results of a survey conducted by Alam Al-Iktisaad, Oman’s premier Arabic business magazine, in collaboration with Arab House Research. The survey witnessed the participation of a large number of senior officials from a cross-section of industries and government bodies in the Sultanate.

Established in 1979, OIFC is one of the leading Investment and services companies and specialises in billing, collection and debt factoring for electricity, water and telecom services in the Sultanate. The company’s 68 branches and e-payment channels allow customers to easily pay their electricity, water and telecommunications bills and avail of other value-added services as well.

-Ends-