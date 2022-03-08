

Muscat. Oman Investment & Finance Company “Khedmah” boasts of a robust network of 68 branches across Oman along with its digital platforms. Through these channels, the company seeks to meet clients’ needs and exceed their expectations. Over the recent period, Khedmah has constantly worked toward fulfilling the payments needs of all segments of the community by expanding its network and providing smart solutions.



In South Al Dakhiliya region, Khedmah delivers its unique services through 10 branches. These branches are located in Bahla, Adam, Manah, Al Ghafat, Al Hamra, Barkat Al Mouz, Bisiya, and two branches in Nizwa in Firq and Daris. Through these branches and other digital platforms, customers can easily pay their electricity, water and telephone bills, recharge their phones, and also pay their electricity prepaid meter bills. In addition, customers can make payments to the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) and recharge any entertainment subscription.



Salim bin Salam Al Jadidi, Assistant Regional Manager of the Al Dakhliya Region for OIFC said: “Throughout my professional career in Khedmah which lasted more than 30 years, I witnessed a strategic transformation in the operations, services provided to clients and expansion of platforms particularly the digital ones. These millstones are a result of the company’s sterling efforts to keep abreast with the latest developments in the market by conducting detailed studies on branch locations and customers’ satisfaction levels. Khedmah branches have a qualified Omani workforce trained to address clients’ needs as per the highest standards in the customer service field.”



Along with Khedmah’s wide array of solutions, Customers interested in subscribing to Awasr and Omantel home internet products as well as Omantel postpaid packages can also easily do so at any of the Khedmah branch offices. Furthermore, customers can now benefit from a gamut of Oman Post & ASYAD Express services outside their working hours through a selected number of Khedmah branches. The services include post box subscriptions, subscription fee payments, subscription renewals and sending parcels locally and internationally. For further information regarding these services, please contact Khedmah call center on 24727272.



Established in 1979, OIFC is one of the leading investment and services companies that specialize in billing, collection and debt factoring for electricity, water and telecom services in the Sultanate.