Muscat: With the new academic year well underway, Khedmah OIFC continues to lead the Sultanate of Oman’s digital transformation journey, offering a unique digital experience through its innovative services. With the Khedmah app, users can easily register for a variety of e-learning courses on the TutorComp platform, which provides a wide range of educational content, including subjects in science, technology, mathematics, nine educational curricula, language learning, exam preparation, and accredited courses. This offers users an enriching e-learning experience, boosting their educational journey and empowering them to achieve success.

TutorComp provides tailored options designed to meet diverse educational needs. This diversity reflects the leading efforts of the Khedmah team in adopting the latest technologies and pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver a comprehensive and advanced digital experience.

Commenting on the offering, Mohammed Al Jabri, Customer Experience Manager at Oman Investment and Finance Company, said: “At Khedmah, we strive to provide the latest technological advancements to ensure that our customers enjoy a seamless and comprehensive digital experience that meets their evolving needs. TutorComp aligns with our vision to diversify our digital services portfolio, offering an e-learning experience that enhances intellectual capabilities while ensuring convenience and ease. It is also part of our broader digital transformation strategy, as we continuously aim to keep pace with technological developments to better serve our customers.”

Users can easily access vouchers for a variety of e-learning courses on TutorComp through the Khedmah app. Once the voucher is purchased, an email will be sent within one to two business days, containing all the necessary details to begin the online tutoring sessions. Parents have been especially choosing TutorComp for school-going children, and have reported positive feedback. The range of courses include syllabi for CBSE, IGCSE Cambridge & Edexcel, SABIS, IB and American curricula.

It is worth noting that Oman Investments and Finance Company OIFC (Khedmah) has been the leading company in the Sultanate in the field of billing and collection for four decades. Khedmah offers a central point for customers to pay all their public service bills through its network of 61 branches, covering various governorates and regions in the Sultanate, in addition to kiosks strategically located across the country. Additionally, its electronic platforms such as the Khedmah mobile application, website and the pioneering E-wallet, Khedmah Pay, have revolutionized digital payments, further enhancing convenience and accessibility for all.