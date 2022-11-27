Muscat: Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC), ‘Khedmah’ the Sultanate’s leading investment and services company specializing in billing and collection, signed a contract with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to install Automatic Bill Payment Machines in the Ministry’s customer service halls at its headquarters in Muscat, as well its Sohar and Al Musannah branches.

In line with both parties’ efforts to promote cross-sectoral collaboration – between public and private sectors – the agreement was done to facilitate efficient services offerings for the Ministry’s employees and customers, and was signed by Nasir bin Khamis Al Siyabi, Director General of Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, and Saud bin Ahmed Al Siyabi, Chief Operating Officer of Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC) ‘Khedmah’.

Commenting on the fruitful partnership, Nasir bin Khamis Al Siyabi comments: “Being a service-provider, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is always looking for innovative and digital means to enhance its service offerings for its employees and customers. This partnership with ‘Khedmah’ to install automatic bill payment machines will not only be an added value to the Ministry’s service portfolio, but also saves employees and customers time and effort when paying their electric, water, and phone bills. A mutually beneficial partnership, this signing with ‘Khedmah’ will promote joint ventures, mutual growth, and a much better customer service experience.

From the company’s side, Saud bin Ahmed Al Siyabi, Chief Operating Officer of Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC), ‘Khedmah’, expressed the company’s delight to partner with a key service provider such as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to bring forth innovative and digital solutions and enhance the Ministry’s customer experience. He adds that the addition of Khedmah’s automatic bill payment machines will easily serve a larger customer pool through providing services such as paying electricity, water, telecommunications and internet bills, prepaid electricity payments, phone balance payments for all telecommunications companies in the Sultanate, as well as paying traffic violations and social security payments. Saud Al Siyabi also notes that such partnerships align with the company’s strategy to strengthen its collaborations with various local public and private authorities, and diversify Khedmah’s services through tailored market research and innovative solutions.

It’s worth mentioning that Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC), ‘Khedmah’, the Sultanate’s leading investment and services company specializing in billing and collection, has been serving its loyal customer base for four consecutive decades. The company serves as a centralized hub for electricity, water, telecommunication bill payments, in addition to prepaid electricity vouchers, vehicle registration and insurance renewals, traffic violations, social security payments, among other services, through its extensive network of branches and automatic payment machines across the Sultanate, and its digital platforms such as its dedicated mobile app and website.

-Ends-