Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khazna Data Centers, one of the largest wholesale data center providers in the Middle East and North Africa, has kicked off construction of its second data center in Masdar, Abu Dhabi and is set to be completed by Q3 2023. To be named Khazna Abu Dhabi 6 (AUH 6), the new 31.8 megawatts (MW) of IT power capacity facility will further expand the company’s footprint in the region and address the need for a future-ready digital infrastructure to enhance enterprises’ digital resiliency and digital transformation journeys.

AUH 6 is designed with the aim to meet the highest sustainability and efficiency standards in compliance with international hyperscale requirements. The use of a modular, repeatable design to building data centers improves construction efficiency, delivers greater performance, increase deployment speed, and ensure smoother operations.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers, said: “One of the most exciting aspects of the evolution of data centers is how data centers underpin nearly everything we do in our digital lives. Driven by the growing demand for data center capacity, accelerated deployment of digital transformation initiatives, the adoption of disruptive technologies, and to be better suited to face future challenges, elicit the growing demand for data centers today.

The Middle East is on the path of rapid cloud growth in the coming years. The United Arab Emirates is considered one of the largest data center hubs in the region and up to $2 billion in additional investments are projected by 2026. At Khazna Data Centers we are committed to further enhance the country’s status as an international hub and encourage businesses and organizations to accelerate their digital transformation excursions”.

In today’s digital world, data centers are becoming an essential part of life due to the immense and growing amount of data generated every day. Organizations seek to work with trusted partners to coordinate infrastructure and management with business requirements.

With Khazna Data Centers’ proven experience, the company now operates a total of 8 data centers, has 3 data centers under construction with a further 3 in the pipeline, amounting for a total of 220-megawatt capacity across its sites in the United Arab Emirates and embarked on plans to expand in the region and beyond to be a global player in this field.

About Khazna Data Centers

Khazna Data Centers builds and orchestrates a comprehensive technology ecosystem for its customers through its commercial wholesale data centers that safeguard data, provide trusted turnkey solutions, empower ICT strategies, and enable digital transformation for world-class organizations through highly secure, efficient, reliable, and scalable facilities. Khazna Data Centers provides users with a dedicated, fully built data center space to meet the ever-growing demands placed on businesses in the region today.