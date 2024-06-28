Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has supplied its Khazanat Al Kutub initiative with a new collection of its publications to be distributed at various locations across Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, as part of the Centre’s mission to expand readers’ knowledge, promote reading as a culture and daily habit, and facilitate access to and ownership of books for all members of the community.

The initiative’s activities for the summer season and the third quarter of 2024 include seven events the Centre will be organising across the country, to reach as many readers as possible and provide visitors with the ALC’s latest publications.

The Khazanat Al Kutub stand will be available at the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Municipality from 27 June to 12 July 2024, offering the public more than 250 titles, alongside special publications from the Kalima Project for Translation and the Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies. Held for the third time at Al Ain Municipality, the event aims to promote the ALC’s publications among employees of the municipality and visitors.

Readers in the capital, Abu Dhabi, will have the opportunity to explore over 250 titles at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall from 30 June to 15 July. The titles were selected from the publications of the Kalima Project for Translation and the Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies. The event is held at this prominent mall as part of the Centre’s objective to diversify the locations covered by the initiative across shopping centres, which serves to promote the ALC’s new publications and enable visitors of Bawabat Al Sharq Mall to acquire them.

Khazanat Al Kutub is popular among visitors who are keen to acquire some of the titles it offers across various fields, including children’s and young adult books, travel literature, heritage, history, geography, biography, literature, arts, sports, natural sciences, social sciences, philosophy, psychology, and general knowledge. The initiative has seen growing interest on weekends from enthusiasts and readers, particularly in the field of children’s and young people’s literature.