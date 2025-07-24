Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it will be launching Cooperative Education (Co-op) courses from Fall 2026, integrating academic learning with practical hands-on experience in engineering and computing fields.

Each co-op semester spans 6 months, with the first earning 2 credits, while eligibility criteria include those with a CGPA of 3.25 and a minimum of 75 credits to apply and 90 credits to start. Students who would like to enroll need to demonstrate full-time commitment, compliance with guidelines, and completion of 26 weeks with the assigned organization, either on-site or in offices.

The launch ceremony at the Main Campus included a panel discussion moderated by Maryam Alkindi, Director, Student Success and Alumni Services. Panelists included Professor Ehab El-Sadaany, Dean, College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, an industry representative, and two Co-op alumni from Waterloo University. Students will earn community service hours for attending the ceremony and the panel discussion.

Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, said: “The launch of the co-op course reflects our strong commitment to helping students acquire additional skills during their campus life. It integrates academic studies with work experience, alternating periods of study and work, involving a partnership between students, institutions, and employers. Khalifa University is proud to initiate such an arrangement that facilitates employability, and financial support, even as employers gain access to talented students, and reduced recruitment costs, while contributing to workforce development. This course also serves as part of our mandate to support the UAE’s knowledge-economy transformation.”

The co-op program helps students apply classroom knowledge to real-world engineering challenges through meaningful, supervised work placements, gain essential workplace skills, and explore potential career paths. Elements of co-operative education programs build quality into program delivery, while offering an enriched understanding of a student’s academic program through practical application.

Through the competitive co-op placement process, students develop the ability to assess their skill level, prepare a polished résumé, and to even go through the interview process successfully. Moreover, through their work experiences, students can develop and refine employability skills, gain an understanding of career opportunities in their areas of study and workplace realities.

The co-op program assists in cultivating professional skills including communication, teamwork, and problem-solving, while offering exposure to the expectations and culture of the professional arena. It facilitates exploration of career interests and industry sectors, while enhancing employability through practical experience and networking.

