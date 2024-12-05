Abu Dhabi, UAE, 5 December 2024: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced its transformative new strategy, unveiled its new operational model, MZN Hub, during a high-level session held as part of its participation in Abu Dhabi Business Week.

Khalifa Fund's announced strategy is inspired by the vision of the UAE’s leadership and aligns with the objectives of the Falcon Economy, which balances leveraging advanced technologies with achieving sustainability goals, fostering economic growth, and driving Abu Dhabi’s transformation into a smart, diversified, and circular economy.

The strategy highlights adopting a sustainable operational model through the "MZN Hub,” scheduled to be operational in 2025. This innovative concept utilises AI-driven solutions to create an integrated, cutting-edge ecosystem that provides entrepreneurs with bespoke resources and programmes, empowering them to enhance their capabilities, achieve the success of their ventures, and sustain their growth.

Additionally, the strategy encompasses a series of qualitative projects aimed at enhancing empowerment services for SMEs and entrepreneurs. These include revamped funding products tailored to meet the evolving needs of the business landscape, the expansion of Khalifa Fund’s membership programme to offer instant membership for targeted companies within Abu Dhabi, and the development of innovative AI-powered platforms that will support entrepreneurs and businesses throughout their journey by providing access to rich knowledge-based content, alongside numerous capacity-building and entrepreneurial skill development programmes.

Mrs. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated: “Khalifa Fund’s new strategy reaffirms our unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem, aligned with the Falcon Economy’s vision of economic diversification and innovation. The launch of MZN Hub is a testament to our dedication to empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs with the high quality services and advanced resources and tools needed to overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and thrive in today’s rapidly evolving global market”.

She added: “She added: “This initiative is more than just an operational framework; it embodies a transformative approach rooted in innovation, resilience, and growth. Our goal is to inspire, support, and propel the next generation of pioneering businesses while contributing to solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in entrepreneurship. We eagerly anticipate the groundbreaking ideas, innovative products, and transformative businesses that will emerge from MZN Hub, and the profound impact it will have on the entrepreneurial landscape.”.

MZN Hub is set to transform the entrepreneurial journey by combining three key components into a unified, powerful platform. The first is MZN Venture Studios, spread across three locations – Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra – acting as a one-stop shop for priority sector startups to gain abundant support covering the different stages of business, from ideation, prototyping, and business development to reaching stability and growth. Startups will benefit from technology transfer, matchmaking, R&D commercialisation, and training, among other services, in collaboration with leading institutions within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, such as the Department of Economic Development, Hub71, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and others.

The second component of the MZN Hub will be Light Manufacturing. The physical space provides a comprehensive range of services to support entrepreneurs, including raw material and machinery zones for initiating production, a maker space hub for prototype refinement, and a testing field for validating ideas. It also includes a multipurpose space for collaboration and scaling, as well as a partner-sponsored accelerator programme that provides sector-specific support and guidance.

Finally, MZN Venture Capital will provide businesses with the critical funding they need to grow and thrive in an increasingly competitive market. It addresses the funding gap in the early-stage startup ecosystem and also strengthens the Fund’s position in the ecosystem along with its sustainability.

Khalifa Fund’s new strategy emphasises digital transformation. By embracing AI-driven technologies and enhanced operational models, the Fund seeks to streamline the SME journey and expand its outreach across the region. This includes the elevation of financial and non-financial offerings, ensuring entrepreneurs have seamless access to the resources required to succeed.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

