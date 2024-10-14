Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced its support for four outstanding Emirati businesses in the information technology & communications sector at Expand North Star 2024, the world’s largest event for global startups and investors, set to take place at Dubai Harbour from 13-16 October. Organized by the Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star forms part of the renowned GITEX Global in Dubai, and is poised to unite startups, investors, and industry leaders from around the world, showcasing groundbreaking innovations and fostering collaboration across various sectors.

The list of participants supported by Khalifa Fund includes: “Rafeeg”, a platform bridging the gap between customers and service providers, offering seamless access to trusted home maintenance services; “By Tech”, a technology firm focused on helping businesses grow through innovative digital solutions tailored to their unique needs; “Osool Communications & Technical Systems”, a market leader in providing cutting-edge communication and security solutions, from CCTV systems to home automation, ensuring high-quality and cost-effective services; and “Anigma Technologies”, an Abu Dhabi-based gaming brand dedicated to enhancing the gaming experience in the GCC by offering premium gaming PC components and custom-built systems.

Mrs. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated: “At Khalifa Fund, we place the support of the Emirati entrepreneurial community at the forefront of our priorities, focusing on enterprises and companies that embrace sustainable practices, adopt digital transformation, and innovate effective solutions. We recognise that this forward-looking vision is fundamental to success in an ever-evolving economy and contributes to shaping a diverse and sustainable economic future. By supporting Emirati businesses at Expand North Star 2024, we strategically position them within one of the world’s most dynamic technology ecosystems. This not only elevates their global presence but also opens doors to meaningful partnerships and investment opportunities. Our participation highlights the strength of Emirati innovation and reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to advancing a knowledge-based economy.”

She continued: “Each of the companies participating with Khalifa Fund’s support embodies the spirit of innovation, quality, and entrepreneurship that the Fund is dedicated to fostering. By supporting Emirati companies at Expand North Star, we are showcasing the power of Emirati innovation within one of the world’s most dynamic technology events, underscoring our dedication to fostering a knowledge-based economy. This initiative not only boosts their global competitiveness and visibility but also paves the way for strategic partnerships and promising investment opportunities.”

Through its targeted initiatives and international exposure opportunities like Expand North Star 2024, Khalifa Fund continues to drive the strategic growth of the UAE’s entrepreneurial sector. By fostering innovation and facilitating connections between local enterprises and global markets, Khalifa Fund ensures that Emirati businesses remain competitive and play a pivotal role in shaping the UAE’s future as a global leader in technology and innovation.

Notably, in July, Khalifa Fund introduced a new suite of funding programmes offering long-term, interest-free loans designed to support small and medium-sized startups within priority sectors, including the information and communications technology sector.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi by instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increased to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

