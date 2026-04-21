Abu Dhabi: The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is participating in the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival, held under the patronage of Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from April 20 to 22, 2026, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center. The festival is held under the theme, “Your Impact. Our Economy’s Pulse.”

KFED’s participation reflects its commitment to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s SME landscape by empowering Emirati entrepreneurs to scale their ventures. It also provides direct networking opportunities for entrepreneurs with investors and decision-makers.

As part of its participation, the Fund is launching the ‘Funding on the Spot’ initiative, an innovative platform designed to facilitate entrepreneurs’ access to financing during the festival by enabling immediate eligibility assessments and providing on-site advisory support, including assessing compliance with requirements and assisting with documentation and application processes. It is targeted at Emirati business owners aged 21 to 60 operating in Abu Dhabi, particularly those in growth and expansion phases across priority sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, information technology, tourism, and industry.

Additionally, the ‘Young Emirati Traders’ competition was announced under the patronage of Sheikha Rawdha Bint Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in collaboration with Khalifa Fund. The initiative targets youth aged 6 to 18, introducing them to entrepreneurship through hands-on learning while building awareness of emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and clean energy, alongside promoting financial literacy in partnership with banks and financial institutions.

As part of the festival programme, H.E. Khalifa Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship Sector at KFED, participated in a panel discussion titled ‘Building Abu Dhabi as a Global Founder Platform,’ which discussed Abu Dhabi’s position within the global entrepreneurship economy and the role of alignment between government policies, capital flows, and enabling institutions in supporting start-up growth. During the session, he presented KFED’s perspective on effective institutional enablement for entrepreneurs, the challenges facing businesses in early growth and scaling stages, and mechanisms to balance access to finance with long-term commercial sustainability.

In parallel, the Fund is delivering a series of specialised workshops aimed at strengthening entrepreneurial capabilities. This includes ‘From Concept to First Revenue,’ ‘Financial Strategy and Pricing Confidence,’ and ‘Strategic Customer Discovery’. These sessions are designed to bridge the gap between theory and practical application, supporting both early-stage founders and scaling businesses, while ensuring alignment with real market needs.

In addition, KFED and the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council (ADYBC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). H.E. Khalifa Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship Sector at KFED, and Mansoor Al Sayegh, Chairman of ADYBC, signed the agreement, which aims to establish a strategic cooperation to enhance Abu Dhabi’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. It seeks to empower young entrepreneurs by facilitating participation in key economic events, connecting them with funding and investment opportunities, and expanding their access to capital and new markets.

KFED’s participation underscores the tangible impact of its initiatives in supporting the growth of SMEs across the Emirate. To date, the Fund has supported more than 1,200 projects and provided financing exceeding AED 1.8 billion, reinforcing SMEs’ role in driving economic diversification and positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007 in accordance with Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

To learn more about the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, please visit: www.khalifafund.ae

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