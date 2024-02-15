Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced its support for 10 UAE-based businesses owned and operated by Emirati entrepreneurs during the upcoming Gulfood 2024, where they will showcase their innovative products and services within Khalifa Fund’s stand in the UAE Pavilion, alongside Dubai SME, from 19 to 23 February 2024 at Dubai World Trade Center. The participation of the businesses exemplifies Khalifa Fund's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and growth in the Food and Beverage (F&B) sector.

While at Gulfood 2024, HE Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund will participate alongside Jacob Jensen, the Minister of Food, Agriculture, and Fisheries of Denmark, and other distinguished leaders in a panel discussion titled 'Leaders in the Armchair: Transforming, Collaborating, and Being Agile in the New Economic Landscape.' The panellists will highlight key strategies such as staying ahead as F&B leaders, adapting to emerging consumer trends and lifestyles, navigating evolving science, ESG regulations, and embracing circular food systems as the way forward. The panel discussion will take place in the "Al-Multaqa" ballroom stage on Monday, February 19th, from 12:50 PM to 1:30 PM.

H.E. Alia Abdulla AlMazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated: “Khalifa Fund is dedicated to supporting the participation of Emirati SMEs in major exhibitions and trade shows, including Gulfood 2024, in which we are participating for the 8th consecutive year. This commitment aligns with the Fund's mission to foster innovation and empower local businesses in the UAE's F&B sector, thereby strengthening the country's position as a global hub for food innovation, sustainability and entrepreneurship, while underscoring the depth and breadth of the well-supported and invested F&B sector in the UAE."

Her Excellency added: “Khalifa Fund supports the participation of 10 distinguished local businesses, enabling them to exhibit within its dedicated stand in the UAE Pavilion, to showcase the excellence of innovative Emirati products. This will contribute to elevating their brand presence. Their participation will also facilitate the opportunity to expand their network, explore collaborations with other entrepreneurs, suppliers, and investors from around the world, and discover new channels to access regional and global markets”.

Among the businesses participating was, Maamel Nahel, which specializes in producing high-quality halawa tahina and sugar-free biscuits. Another supported venture, Al Ghaith Water Collection and Distribution, focuses on the collection and distribution of pure mineral water.

Printing Talk Printing Press, contributes to the F&B industry by producing single and double-walled cups, food containers, and personalized gift bags. Similarly, Fresh Box Organic Fresh Food Trading, is a leading company engaged in the trade and distribution of high-quality organic fruits, vegetables, and green papers.

Jarrah Foodstuff Trading, a company specialized in importing and selling immunity-boosting products such as honey, pollen, propolis, and royal jelly, Filings Chocolate, is known for its premium-quality chocolates with special flavours.

Dubai Trading & Confectionery CO, specialized in several production lines including the trading of foodstuffs. Another participant, Liwa Dates for Dates Packing and Trading, specializes in packing and processing all date products, providing packing services to local farmers.

Perfect Life Foodstuff Trading, specialized in selling healthy natural drinks and juices rich in vitamins and free of sugar and gluten. Additionally, Watermelon, provides an F&B e-Procurement solution for managing inventory, integrating POS systems, and facilitating order placement.

The international exhibition programs include panel discussions, seminars, and workshops covering various topics related to the F&B sector, its latest trends, food security, sustainability, inspiring success stories, and others. Additionally, it promises exciting international cuisine experiences and live cooking shows by renowned international chefs.

Khalifa Fund invites you to visit its stand in the UAE Pavilion during Gulfood 2024, to learn about the innovative Emirati products and support local businesses.

To learn more about Gulfood 2024 program, follow the link to its agenda via the link:

https://www.gulfood.com/gulfood-inspire-2024-agenda

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

