Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Home Health Care Centre (HHCC), aimed at providing Sharia-compliant financing solutions for customers wishing to benefit from the Centre’s products and services, helping them access their home healthcare needs through easy and seamless procedures provided by the Bank.

The signing ceremony took place at Khaleeji Bank’s headquarters in GFH Tower in the capital, Manama, where Ms Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking, signed on behalf of the Bank, while Mr Nasser Fawzan Al Nasser, Business Development Manager, signed on behalf of HHCC, in the presence of a number of officials from both parties.

Under this agreement, Khaleeji Bank will collaborate with HHCC to provide tailored financing solutions for eligible customers, enabling them to purchase a range of health and home care products and services provided by the Centre, including stairlifts, mobility solutions, nursing services and home care, in accordance with the Bank’s approved terms, conditions and financing criteria.

This initiative aims to enhance access to home healthcare products and services by offering flexible financing options that help customers meet their health and lifestyle needs without the financial aspect becoming a barrier to obtaining suitable services. The agreement also reflects Khaleeji Bank’s commitment to developing practical banking solutions that meet the needs of different segments of society.

On this occasion, Ms Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Home Health Care Centre, which comes as part of Khaleeji Bank’s commitment to expanding its range of Sharia-compliant financing solutions and providing flexible banking options that support customers in accessing essential products and services linked to quality of life and home healthcare.”

She added: “At Khaleeji Bank, we believe in the importance of building strategic partnerships with specialised local institutions, contributing to added value for our customers and making it easier for them to access practical solutions that meet their daily needs, while maintaining the highest levels of commitment to approved banking and credit standards.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Nasser Fawzan Al Nasser, Business Development Manager at Home Health Care Centre, said: “This partnership with Khaleeji Bank represents an important step towards enhancing customers’ ability to benefit from home healthcare services with greater ease and flexibility. Through this collaboration, we seek to support families and individuals who require reliable health and home care solutions that suit their needs.”

He added: “We are proud to collaborate with Khaleeji Bank, and we look forward to this agreement contributing to expanding access to our specialised services and products, in line with our mission to provide high-quality healthcare within the home, while serving the community in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”.

It is worth noting that Khaleeji Bank is recognised as a distinguished Islamic bank dedicated to fulfilling customer aspirations through an integrated Islamic banking model offering a comprehensive range of high-quality retail and corporate services, as well as Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities.

For more information, please visit the Bank’s official website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow Khaleeji’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers. Terms and conditions apply.