Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank has recently honoured its outstanding employees through the “STARS” Program, launched by the bank to recognise and highlight its distinguished staff for their accomplishments and contributions towards enhancing the services provided to its valued clients.

The event took place during a gathering held at the bank’s headquarters in the presence of Mr. Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, Chief Executive Officer of Khaleeji Bank, alongside a group of bank officials. The ceremony honoured Mr. Husain Yunis Salman from the Bahrain Financial Harbour branch, Ms. Reem Yaser Al Mandeel from the Compliance department, and Mr. Isa Abdulaziz Al Doseri from the Delivery Channels & Cards department, who each received the Outstanding Customer Service Award. The Outstanding Team Award was presented to Mr. Mohammed Mahdi Jamali, Mr. Talal Zaqman Al Sardeeh, Ms. Asma Ahmed Al Khayat and Mr. Abdullah Adel Al Balooshi from the Marketing & Corporate Communications department.

Ms. Hana Abdulrahman Al Banna from the VIP Banking department, along with Mr. Yusuf Ibrahim Ahmed and Ms. Fatima Hassan Alam Al Dar from the Corporate Banking & Debt Capital Markets department, and Mr. Mohammed Adel Al Ansari from the Sanad branch were awarded the Outstanding Assets Sales Award. Ms. Reema Hesham Khairallah and Mr. Hussain Ibrahim Maki from the Information Technology department received accolades for their Special Achievements.

In this regard, Mr. Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, Chief Executive Officer of Khaleeji Bank, stated “We are proud of our talented employees’ achievements. Their hard work, innovation, and commitment to delivering exceptional customer service are the driving forces behind our ongoing success. These awards stand as a testament to their dedication and serve as a source of inspiration for the entire team.”

One her part, Ms. Fatima Ahmed Al Bin Ali, Head of Human Resources at Khaleeji Bank, added "Honouring these outstanding individuals reaffirms our commitment to fostering a culture of high performance and innovation, and such recognition enhances success through teamwork. We take great pride in having such employees on our team and look forward to a future filled with excellence and accomplishments alongside them."

The “STARS” Program embodies the bank’s commitment to excellence and the promotion of a culture of motivation and innovation, aligning with the bank’s firm belief that recognising exceptional employees encourages everyone to achieve even greater accomplishments.

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

Visit Khaleeji Bank's website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow the bank’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers.