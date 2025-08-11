Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering Bahraini youth and preparing them for successful careers, Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the 2025 edition of its annual internship programme. The initiative welcomed a new cohort of students from various universities in the Kingdom of Bahrain and abroad.

The internship represents an extension of the bank’s efforts to engage university students by offering a comprehensive programme that combines theoretical knowledge with practical experience. Participants gain firsthand exposure to the banking environment and acquire essential skills and insights to confidently transition into their professional journeys after graduation.

This year, 40 students participated in the programme, undertaking training across various departments within the bank, under the supervision of seasoned professionals keen to provide an interactive and enriching learning experience.

Since its inception in 2004, Khaleeji Bank’s pioneering internship programme has comprised a core annual initiative. It reflects the bank’s strategic approach to cultivating young talent and equipping them with practical skills that enhance their readiness to enter the labour market, in alignment with Bahrain’s vision to support the sustainable growth of the national economy.

Ms Fatima Ahmed Al Bin Ali, Head of Human Resources at Khaleeji Bank, stated, “We are proud to continue offering this valuable internship programme year after year. It underscores our commitment to social responsibility and our dedication to developing the capabilities of our national workforce, enabling them to contribute to the advancement of Bahrain’s banking sector.”

She added, “At Khaleeji Bank, we believe that practical training is a necessary bridge connecting university education with the needs of the labour market. Through this programme, we aim to provide students with meaningful hands-on experience alongside our team in a manner that develops their skills, broadens their understanding, and prepares them for successful future careers in banking.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.