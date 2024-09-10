Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding “MoU” with Al Areen Holding Company, a prominent player in the real estate industry, aimed at forming a strategic partnership to enhance and facilitate real estate financing for the company’s projects.

This partnership aims to provide innovative financial solutions to meet the needs of clients interested in owning residential units in the "Tilal" Residential Project within Al Areen’s masterplan. The bank will offer financing solutions that include competitive profit rates and financing amounts of up to 100% of the property value, along with a flexible grace period.

The signing ceremony took place at Khaleeji’s headquarters in the GFH Tower, in the presence of Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking, Dr. Ahlam Zainal, CEO of Al Areen Holding Company, and Mr. Ahmed Khalfan, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer of Al Areen Holding and CEO of “Tilal” Residential Project, along with several managers and officials from both parties.

On this occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi expressed her gratification in this collaboration, stating “This strategic partnership with Al Areen Holding Company embodies our firm commitment to supporting the growth of the real estate sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain. At Khaleeji, we always strive to provide innovative financing offers that meet our clients’ needs and ambitions, thereby enhancing their experience in the real estate market. Through this partnership, we will ensure the provision of a comprehensive range of financing solutions, including competitive profit rates and a flexible grace period, to facilitate the ownership process for our clients.”

She added “The ‘Tilal’ Residential Project exemplifies quality and modern design, providing an ideal living and investment environment. We are also committed to providing a satisfying and personalized banking experience for every client. We hope that our clients will take advantage of these outstanding opportunities made through this initiative, which reflects our values of innovation and sustainable support for economic growth. We are pleased to invite clients interested in owning units in this leading housing project to visit the promotional stand between 19th – 29th September at City Center Bahrain, to learn about the financing solutions available under this agreement."

On her part, Dr. Ahlam Zainal, CEO of Al Areen Holding Company, stated: “We are pleased to announce our cooperation with Khaleeji Bank to provide a range of financing options that enable our customers to own a home in the Tilal project, the third residential development within the Al Areen masterplan. This project will serve as an exceptional tourist and residential destination, thanks to its distinguished components and services setting new standards in urban living.”

She added: “At Al Areen Holding Company, we are committed to offering our customers the best services and experiences. Our partnership with Khaleeji Bank reflects our keenness to meet our customers’ aspirations and exceeding their expectations. We pride ourselves on delivering a seamless and personalised experience, from home selection and ownership to building long-term relationships.”

Mr. Ahmed Khalfan, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Al Areen Holding and CEO of Tilal Residential Project, commented: “This partnership allows us to provide added value to our customers by simplifying the steps required to obtain their desired residential units, making it a more seamless process. The Tilal Residential Project is a pioneering initiative that underscores our commitment to high standards of quality and innovation in the real estate sector. We believe this agreement will enhance our ability to meet market demands and attract customers seeking their dream homes, especially within the Tilal Residential Project, which presents a unique array of options, including luxury villas and townhouses designed according to the highest international standards, with sizes ranging from 3 to 5 bedrooms, each featuring modern designs aligned with contemporary trends.”

He added: “On this occasion, I extend a special invitation to those interested in our offerings for owning a villa or townhouse in Tilal Residential Project to visit our stand at the City Centre Bahrain (near Debenhams) from September 19 to 29, where they can learn more about the project and book the most suitable options in the masterplan.”

It is noteworthy that “Tilal” Residential Project offers a unique living experience amidst sustainable surroundings, featuring vast green spaces and picturesque views of the Al Areen Wildlife Park. Covering an area of 93,600 square meters, the project includes luxury villas and townhouses designed to meet the needs of Bahraini and GCC families, allowing for customisation options. Units are available with the option of 3, 4, and 5 bedrooms, each incorporating modern designs in line with contemporary trends.

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

Al Areen Holding is a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, dedicated to creating exceptional residential, commercial and hospitality projects. With a commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability, Al Areen Holding strives to exceed customer expectations and contribute to the economic growth of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company’s diverse portfolio showcases its expertise and vision for the future of Bahrain's real estate sector.

