Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced that it has won two prestigious awards at the Bahrain Digital Content (BDC) Awards for the year 2023. The bank’s innovative “Khaleeji App” won in the Financial Technology (Fintech) category, while also being recognised for its Diamond Sponsorship of GITEX Global 2023, the largest technology conference and exhibition in the Middle East.

The ceremony was held under the patronage and in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council, at the Gulf Convention Centre which witnessed wide participation from leaders and innovators in the field of digital innovation and entrepreneurship from various sectors. The event was organised by the Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH) along with a group of sponsors and organisers.

By harnessing the latest technologies, the “Khaleeji App” has been designed to provide clients with a comprehensive and seamless banking experience, enabling them to perform a wide range of transactions and procedures through their mobile devices. The application also provides users with access to a set of advanced features that allows them to manage their financial affairs in an easy, accurate and safe manner.

Additionally, the application also enables clients to enjoy several banking services that previously required visiting branches to obtain, while adhering to the highest international standards in terms of security and safety, reflecting Khaleeji’s solid commitment to innovation and meeting clients’ aspirations in our digital age.

On this occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, stated “We are delighted to win these prestigious awards, especially in recognition of our “Khaleeji App”, which are a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence. At Khaleeji, we are keen to leveraging technology to enhance our customer experience and maintain the bank’s position at the forefront of the banking scene, which is witnessing rapid and steady development.”

She added “I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the Bahrain Digital Content Awards organizers for their efforts in recognising and celebrating innovation in this vital field. The receipt of these awards is a reflection to our ongoing commitment to improvement and innovation, and we look forward to continuing to deliver cutting-edge solutions and innovations in the field of digital banking and financial technology.”

On his part, Mr. Osama Ali Hassan, Chief Technology Officer at Khaleeji Bank, commented “We are proud of the significant achievements accomplished by the “Khaleeji App”, which has been designed to deliver a seamless and secure banking experience to our clients. Khaleeji remains committed to investing in the development of its digital capabilities, ensuring that clients have access to the latest and most secure technologies in the banking sector. The “Khaleeji App” exemplifies this commitment, leveraging the most advanced encryption and authentication protocols to safeguard client data and transactions, while its modern design offers a seamless and user-friendly experience.”

