Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has achieved a new medical milestone with the successful repair of a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm using branched stent technology, performed via arterial catheterization, on a 61-year-old Patient suffering from complex health issues, including hypertension and kidney dysfunction. This life-saving intervention marks the first of its kind in the Middle East.

The minimally invasive approach employed in this surgery significantly reduces patient trauma and recovery times, providing a safer treatment alternative, and minimizing the risks and complications for patients whose health conditions make traditional surgery unviable. The patient had complex conditions, including vasculitis and a ruptured aortic aneurysm, causing internal bleeding and a near 100% risk of death with conventional surgery.

Utilizing high-resolution 3D imaging and real-time cerebral blood flow monitoring systems, the medical team was able to visualize precise details of the patient's anatomy, which facilitated the accurate placement of the branched stent, ensuring continued blood flow to the kidney and intestines while avoiding any potential damage.

Aortic aneurysms near the chest and abdomen are life-threatening because they affect vital organs like the kidneys and intestines. The patient also faced an imminent risk of vessel rupture and internal bleeding, which could have increased the likelihood of fatality if not for the timely and precise medical intervention that saved his life.

This procedure represents a significant achievement, given the high mortality risk associated with traditional open surgery. The hospital’s medical team demonstrated remarkable expertise in leveraging advanced medical technologies, successfully overcoming all challenges to save the life of the sixty-one-year-old patient. This achievement underscores KFSHRC’s leadership in healthcare innovation, continuously advancing treatments to provide cutting-edge care to patients across the region and globally.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it has been listed among the world’s best smart hospitals for 2025 by Newsweek.