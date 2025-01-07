Madinah: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Madinah has been awarded the ISO 41001:2018 international certification for Facility Management, recognizing its efforts in implementing global best practices to enhance operational efficiency, achieve the highest standards of quality and sustainability, and provide an optimal work environment.

The certification is recognized as a leading benchmark in facilities management, providing a framework for institutions to improve resource management, reduce operational costs, and ensure a safe and environmentally friendly workplace. It also enhances patient and visitor experiences by delivering safe and healthy services, prioritizing patient comfort, and ensuring the quality of services provided.

The positive impacts extend to reinforcing environmental sustainability practices by improving energy and water efficiency and reducing environmental footprints. Additionally, it offers a robust framework for risk management and strategic planning to develop future facilities and services, further strengthening patients' and the community's confidence in the hospital's ability to provide advanced healthcare services that meet the highest standards of excellence.

KFSHRC Madinah houses 400 beds and serves the region and surrounding areas, specializing in paediatric and adult oncology, ophthalmology, and obstetrics and gynaecology. The hospital has also achieved 14 accreditations for training across various medical and nursing specialties.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

