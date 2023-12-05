Riyadh - King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) proudly announces a significant milestone in healthcare with a pioneering breakthrough in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) screening.

This achievement is a key part of KFSH&RC's digital transformation journey, underscoring the institution's commitment to excellence in healthcare services within Saudi Arabia. The innovative approach has earned recognition as a registered patent application in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is published in a Quartile 1 Journal, placing it among the top 25% in its global domain.

This groundbreaking method is the first of its kind, designed specifically for the Saudi population, enhancing KFSH&RC's global medical standing. It represents a significant leap forward in objective ASD screening, noted for its accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity. This innovation addresses the limitations of traditional, subjective screening methods by being tailored to the unique linguistic and cultural aspects of Saudi Arabia, offering an efficient and more accurate alternative.

Looking to the future, there's potential for this approach to be used in tracking the progress of treatments and interventions. By overcoming the lengthy and subjective nature of current ASD diagnosis methods, KFSH&RC's approach facilitates early detection and more effective treatment, enhancing patient quality of life and reducing the burdens on healthcare and educational institutions.

The technological innovation behind this method is noteworthy. Utilizing eye tracking and specific visual stimuli integrated with artificial intelligence, KFSH&RC demonstrates the successful application of cutting-edge technology in medical research. This collaboration with global experts and the use of sophisticated hardware and software emphasize the hospital's commitment to precision and safety in medical procedures.

The study involved a diverse group of male and female participants across a broad age range, highlighting the method's applicability to various demographics. The focus on ASD in this research showcases KFSH&RC's dedication to addressing pressing healthcare challenges through innovative methods. The AI-based approach, suitable for all ages, genders, and conditions, requires only the patient's engagement with a visual stimulus for effective screening.

This achievement is a result of KFSH&RC's expertise, augmented by global scientific collaborations. It highlights the hospital's role as a leader in medical innovation and its steadfast commitment to improving healthcare standards both nationally and globally.

About King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) is a leading tertiary & quaternary healthcare provider in the Middle East. KFSH&RC's mission is to provide the highest level of specialized healthcare in an integrated educational and research setting.

KFSH&RC has a rich history of providing high-quality clinical services, including leading-edge treatments in oncology, transplantation, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, and genetics.

This year, Brand Finance recognized KFSH&RC as the number one Academic Medical Centre in the MENA region and the top 20 internationally. Meanwhile, in 2022, KFSH&RC was ranked among the leading healthcare providers across the globe by Newsweek.

Guided by the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, KFSH&RC is undertaking a Transformation towards a financially sustainable, independent, not-for-profit hospital. KFSH&RC has been internationally recognized for its continuous achievements in patient experiences and outcomes by accreditations from the HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence, CHiME Most Wired, JCI, CAP, ISO 22301 & 27001, to list a few.

