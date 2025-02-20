Al-Ablani: NBK remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering Kuwaiti youth, actively contributing to their development

The program is aligned with our strategic vision to drive digital transformation, foster innovation, and nurture local talent for a competitive future

Nawal Bourisli: This partnership embodies Zain’s efforts in advancing the Knowledge Economy and capacity building, particularly in the digital skillsets that shape our world today

The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) has launched the "TechEdge" program, a strategic initiative developed in collaboration with National University of Singapore, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), and Zain. This program aims to equip young Kuwaiti professionals with advanced expertise in high-demand technological fields—such as artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity—preparing them to excel in these rapidly evolving sectors.

The program aims to underscore the vital importance of cybersecurity and data protection amid growing digital challenges. By equipping participants with in-depth knowledge of cutting-edge technologies and tools, it empowers them to counter cyber threats and strengthen digital infrastructure. Beyond enhancing technical expertise, the initiative prepares young professionals to navigate the evolving demands of an increasingly digital world.

This initiative supports New Kuwait Vision 2035 by fostering the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) collaboration, driving economic diversification, and advancing digital transformation. By equipping the workforce with cutting-edge skills, it strengthens Kuwait’s path toward a resilient, technology-driven future.

On this occasion, Emad Al-Ablani. General Manager - Head of Group Human Resources remarked, “Our commitment lies in developing a highly skilled national workforce capable of excelling in a rapidly evolving labor market driven by technological advancements. By providing them with the necessary expertise and tools, we empower them to lead in advanced technology fields. This initiative not only reinforces sustainable development but also accelerates Kuwait’s digital transformation, aligning with the country’s broader strategic vision.”

“The “TechEdge” program represents a significant opportunity for early-career professionals to enhance their expertise. Through high-quality educational and training initiatives delivered in partnership with the National University of Singapore—a globally recognized leader in technology—the program is poised to equip participants with the skills needed to excel in cutting-edge fields. This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering talent and driving innovation in Kuwait's technology sector,” he added.

Al-Ablani emphasized the bank's dedication to playing a pivotal role in the developmental journey of Kuwait's youth, who are brimming with potential and capabilities. "Our focus is on providing the right guidance and resources to harness their talents effectively, ensuring they contribute meaningfully to the nation's sustainable development goals," he concluded.

Nawal Bourisli, Chief Purpose and HR Officer at Zain Kuwait, said: "This partnership embodies Zain’s continuous efforts to contribute to the development of the knowledge economy, capacity building, and fostering innovation among youth, particularly in digital and tech skillsets that shape our world today. Innovation is one of the key drivers of sustainable growth, and this is precisely what we aim to achieve through our support of the TechEdge program, launched in collaboration with one of the world’s leading academic institutions, the National University of Singapore."

She added: "This collaboration reflects the synergy between the public and private sectors in advancing the country’s developmental goals, with a primary focus on investing in human capital to drive sustainable economic and social development. It is yet another addition to Zain’s ongoing programs under our ‘Innovation Nation’ initiative, through which we collaborate with leading entities to achieve our strategic objectives in this field."

She continued: "Through this partnership, we seek to support innovators and entrepreneurs, share private sector expertise, foster a culture of creativity, and invest in the digital skills of youth, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, which have become a top priority in modern job markets."

Last year, NBK unveiled the NBK Tech Academy, marking a significant milestone as Kuwait's first academy dedicated to digital technology and data systems. This initiative underscores the bank's commitment to staying at the forefront of digital advancements in technology, information, and data security. The academy features a comprehensive professional training program designed to nurture young Kuwaiti talent across a range of critical areas, including FinTech, Data Analytics, Ethics in Technology, Cyber Security, Fundamentals of Digital Payments, Digital Innovation, Artificial Intelligence, Scripting and Programming, Fundamentals of Codifications, and Finance for Non-Finance Professionals.

Through its "Innovation Nation" initiative, Zain is committed to strengthening Kuwait’s innovation and creativity ecosystem by offering interactive programs and activities throughout the year in collaboration with leading academic and cultural institutions from both the public and private sectors. This initiative targets youth, students, graduates, and entrepreneurs, covering a wide range of professional and personal development areas, with a particular focus on digital and technological capabilities such as robotics, data science, programming, artificial intelligence, and more, contributing to the development of the next generation of technology leaders in Kuwait.