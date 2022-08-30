Dubai, UAE – Keyston Distribution announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with Western Digital Corporation (WDC), a global leader in data storage solutions. This agreement authorizes Keyston to distribute and promote the complete range of Western Digital Consumer Solutions to meet the growing level of demand in the Iraq Region.

Western Digital has long been at the forefront of game-changing innovations and continues to mark its expansion across the Middle East. The partnership with Keyston will bring WDC’s extensive portfolio of consumer storage solutions to a vast network of channel partners across Iraq.

Commenting on the partnership, Khwaja Saifuddin, Senior Sales Director for the Middle East at Western Digital said, “Western Digital offers an unmatched portfolio of storage solutions from mobile devices to highly specialized performance drives. Our strategic partnership with Keyston highlights our commitment to further extend and boost our channel network in the key strategic market of Iraq, to meet the growing demands for storage solutions and services among consumers.

Mahdi Amjad, Chairman and CEO of Keyston Distribution said: “We are delighted to have signed this agreement with Western Digital, with the aim of achieving the best possible value for consumers to use, save, and access content quickly and easily. The agreement is a testament to our relentless efforts to meet the needs and aspirations of our customers. It also reflects our ambition to achieve greater growth for our vendors and provide them with a platform to reach customers in regions where Keyston has a strong presence. Considering Keyston’s different business verticals, it allows our vendor partners to reach multiple segments of our industry to provide their products and solutions” he concluded.