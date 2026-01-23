International design brand Kettal inaugurates its first showroom in the Middle East, opening a flagship space on Jumeirah Street in partnership with Atelio. Joining locations in Barcelona, Marbella, London, Paris, Casablanca, Miami and New York, the Dubai showroom marks the brand’s eighth global destination and reinforces its presence across more than 80 countries.

Founded in 1966 in Barcelona by Manuel Alorda, Kettal has spent nearly six decades shaping a new culture of indoor-outdoor living, evolving from a family workshop into a global leader in furniture, lighting, architectural systems and design objects. Now led by the second generation, the brand continues to advance its founding vision through material research, craftsmanship and functional, intelligent design.

For Kettal’s Dubai debut, Atelio entrusted UAE-based designer Kevin McLachlan, principal of NOMADK Studio, to shape an architectural expression unique to the region. The 815-square-metre showroom brings the brand’s Mediterranean heritage and design language into dialogue with the Gulf’s evolving urban fabric, architectural landscape and climate.

Rather than replicating Kettal’s Barcelona flagship, the Dubai space represents the next chapter in its evolution, exploring light, nature, materiality and craft within a Gulf context. A porcelain veil façade and elongated skylight create shifting rhythms of light throughout the day, while a sculptural staircase clad in Mutina “Chamotte” ceramics designed by Patricia Urquiola anchors the space with tactility and form. Custom enamelled screens developed with Urquiola define zones without enclosing them, allowing daylight to choreograph the interior. A garden entry and rooftop terrace extend the spatial narrative outdoors, underscoring the brand’s belief that exterior living is integral to modern life.

“Opening in Dubai marks an important milestone in our journey,” says Alex Alorda, CEO of Kettal. “Dubai has fast become one of the most dynamic design centres in the world, making this the right moment and the right location for Kettal to establish a permanent presence in the region. Our first Middle East showroom delivered together with Atelio allows us to engage directly with this community and respond to new ways of living across multiple environments.”

“Opening the first Kettal monobrand store in the UAE is a statement of intent, to support the region’s design ecosystem and to offer clients an immersive experience with one of the world’s most distinctive furniture brands,” says Ruggero Ottogalli, CEO of Atelio. “Here, design, quality and innovation come together to redefine outdoor living and the spaces we shape.”

A curated edit of iconic and recent collections brings this philosophy into form, including Tilos by Antonio Citterio, a contemporary lounge system balancing craft and industrial clarity; Kari by Konstantin Grcic, sculptural side tables that double as seating; the re-edition of Loden originally by Dino Gavina in 1961; Passage by Ronan Bouroullec, precision-welded aluminium seating that transitions effortlessly between indoor and outdoor settings; and Insula by Patricia Urquiola, organically contoured tables finished in glazed agate stone.

Anda by Gonzalo & Miguel Milá introduces atmospheric flexibility through a cylindrical form shifting from gentle glow to focused light, paired with Soga Rugs by Vincent Van Duysen. Workplace Pi, Kettal’s modular system for adaptable work settings, reflects the brand’s vision for hybrid living and working environments.

“Kettal’s Dubai opening reflects our vision to introduce leading design brands through architecturally driven spaces,” says Elie Khouri, Founder and Chairman of Vivium, the family office behind Atelio. “Atelio’s ambition extends beyond retail, we build cultural anchors that welcome collaboration, foster creativity and deepen engagement with design.”

The launch consolidates Kettal’s expansion into the Middle East while establishing Dubai as a hub for architects, designers, developers and clients across residential, hospitality, workplace and contract environments. Supported by Atelio, the region’s destination for Design Furniture, Art Advisory and Collectible Design, the opening underscores a shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and enduring design excellence.

kettal.com | ateliospaces.com

Address:

Kettal Showroom,

Jumeirah Third, 352-964,

Dubai, UAE

Telephone: 042367137

ABOUT KETTAL

Founded in 1966, Kettal is a globally recognised design brand focused on developing innovative furniture and architectural solutions for contemporary living and working environments. What began as a family-run business has evolved into an international design company, collaborating with some of the most influential designers and studios worldwide.

Driven by scientific and technological research, Kettal creates products defined by innovation, durability, and refined aesthetics. Sustainability, quality, and craftsmanship are integral to the brand’s approach, informing both design and manufacturing processes.

Kettal’s portfolio spans furniture, lighting, and architectural systems for residential, contract, and public spaces, including offices, workspaces, and modular pavilions. Through a holistic and flexible design approach, Kettal delivers adaptable solutions that respond to the evolving needs of contemporary architecture, enhancing comfort, functionality, and long-term performance.

kettal.com / @kettal

ABOUT ATELIO

Part of Vivium, the Dubai-based family office of businessman, entrepreneur and art patron Elie Khouri, Atelio draws on privileged access to leading brands to curate portfolios shaped by craftsmanship and a refined contemporary aesthetic. Atelio works in close collaboration with architects, homeowners, developers and hospitality partners, to shape spaces that are tailored and elevated by embodying the philosophy of All Things Beautiful, expressed through three pillars: Design Furniture, Art Advisory and Collectible Design. Each piece is chosen for its visual integrity and its power to enrich daily life, creating environments marked by beauty, culture and seamless living.

ateliospaces.com / @atelio.spaces

ABOUT VIVIUM

Founded in 2017 by Lebanese-French businessman, entrepreneur, and art patron Elie Khouri, Vivium is a single-family office managing a curated portfolio of investments across design, collectibles, art, real estate, hospitality, and ventures. Through partnerships and collaborations with renowned luxury brands, Vivium has established a strong presence in the UAE, KSA, the UK, Greece, and Spain.

viviumholding.com/ @vivium