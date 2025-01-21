IRELAND – Recognized as one of the most dynamic lifestyle operators, Kerten Hospitality has announced its strategic roadmap for 2025, cementing its position as a leading innovator in the sector. With a proven record of strong financial performance and a disciplined approach to growth, the company is set to double its revenue by 2026 while creating transformative guest experiences across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“Kerten Hospitality is not just developing hotels; we are building ecosystems that seamlessly blend culture, sustainability, and community,” said Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality. “Our 2025 strategy reflects a commitment to meaningful growth, creating exceptional value for our guests, partners, and investors.”

Highlights of Kerten Hospitality’s Vision for 2025

Strategic Expansion Across Key Regions

With a focus on high-growth markets, Kerten Hospitality is scaling its presence in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Highlights include the upcoming launch of the Cloud 7 Hotel in Rome and significant developments in Morocco, where the group is preparing to tap into opportunities presented by the FIFA 2030 World Cup. Each project integrates local talent and cultural elements, creating immersive, community-centric destinations.

Innovation in Branded Residences

Kerten Hospitality is broadening its portfolio with branded residences, merging sophisticated living spaces with the signature quality of its lifestyle brands. These ventures are designed to meet the needs of guests and investors seeking premium, integrated experiences.

Sustainability at the Core of Operations

The group’s sustainability strategy is powered by forward-thinking practices. From optimising energy efficiency to reducing environmental impact, Kerten Hospitality is committed to aligning with global priorities and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders.

Financial Growth and Long-Term Vision

Building on its 2024 success, Kerten Hospitality is accelerating its expansion with a disciplined, results-driven approach. The company’s pipeline of innovative projects is projected to more than double its revenue by 2026, reflecting its robust strategy and commitment to excellence.

Unlocking Opportunities in Morocco

With Morocco hosting the FIFA 2030 World Cup, Kerten Hospitality is positioned to play a pivotal role in the region’s growth. By blending cultural authenticity with cutting-edge design, the group is crafting spaces that resonate with both locals and global travellers. The Irish hospitality group recently appointed a Strategic Lead for Morocco, whose role will centre on securing new opportunities and fostering meaningful connections within Morocco. Further enhancing its footprint in Morocco, Kerten Hospitality plans to open two of its highly regarded House Hotels and Residences in major Moroccan cities.

A Trusted Partner for Owners and Investors

Known for delivering results, Kerten Hospitality stands out as the preferred operator for property owners and investors. Its ability to create high-performing assets with a focus on community, innovation, and sustainability sets it apart in the competitive landscape.

About Kerten Hospitality:

Kerten Hospitality is an end-to-end lifestyle hospitality operator creating bespoke destinations, experiences, and communities. The Group manages and operates hospitality projects that transform destinations through impactful collaborations with its own and/or other Food & Beverage, Retail, Entertainment, Art, and Wellness brands focusing on curating Ecosystems and unique community-centric environments.

The Group has 12 lifestyle brands and 11 operational projects, part of a global footprint of 57+ projects across three continents and in key destinations: Egypt, Italy, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates

