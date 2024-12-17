Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – KERSTEN, a global leader in bending technology, is proud to announce the relocation of its operations to a newly built, state-of-the-art production facility at the Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Industrial Area (Mainland). Starting January 1, 2025, the new facility will begin producing bent profiles in steel and aluminium, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy, enabling enhanced manufacturing capabilities, increased efficiency, and the ability to better serve customers across the GCC-region.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of our new facility in Ras Al Khaimah,” said Justin Berendsen, General Manager at Kersten Middle East. “This move reflects our continued commitment to innovation and operational excellence and allows us to meet the growing demand for our industry-leading bending solutions. The new facility not only allows us to strengthen our position in the region, but also to continue to provide our customers with the highest quality bent products and services.”

Equipped with a full range of modern bending machines, the new production site offers advanced technology, improved production workflows and greater operational flexibility. The move to the larger and more strategically located facility allows Kersten to significantly improve efficiency and accessibility while maintaining the high standards of precision and quality that have become synonymous with the Kersten brand.

Kersten has had the privilege of working on some of the Middle East’s most iconic projects, including the Burj Khalifa, The Opus by OMNIYAT, Ciel Tower Dubai Marina, the Al Wasl Dome, Museum of the Future and the Sheybarah Island Red Sea Resort which highlights the company’s extensive expertise in providing advanced bending technology for large-scale, high-profile developments.

Kersten's commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and sustainable growth remains at the core of its mission. This new manufacturing facility marks an important chapter in the company's continued success and future in the UAE and the broader Middle East market.

Final preparations are currently being made and as of January 1, 2025 the bent profiles will be produced at the new address: Kersten Bending and Forming LLC OPC, PL101, Al Hamra Industrial Zone – Mainland/NFZ, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. More information can be found on: www.kerstengroup.com.

About Kersten

The Kersten Group is a global leader in bending technology and consists of a cohesive group of four companies specializing in the production of high-precision bent and formed products for a wide range of industries. With more than 60 years of experience and more than 20 years of local presence in the Middle East, Kersten has built a reputation for delivering exceptional quality, reliability and innovative solutions to its customers worldwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Suzanne van Geest

Group Marketing & Communication

Email: svgeest@nl.kerstengroup.com