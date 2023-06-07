Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Keolis, a global leader in public transportation services, has proudly announced a momentous commitment to supporting the UAE in reducing their carbon emissions and embracing sustainable practices in its operations.

The ground-breaking announcement was made at the prestigious 10th National Climate Ambition Dialogue, which was recently held under the patronage of Her Excellency Mariam Al Mheiri, the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, as efforts to combat climate change intensify ahead of UN Cop28 summit, which will be hosted by the UAE in November.

Keolis signed the "climate-responsible companies' pledge" in alignment with its ongoing commitment to support the UAE's aim of achieving climate neutrality.

This pledge underscores Keolis' dedication to sustainable practices and reflects its role in promoting environmentally responsible initiatives."

The National Climate Ambition Dialogue offers an unparalleled platform for industry-specific assemblies aimed at raising ambition in the UAE's determined goal of becoming net zero by 2050. Keolis demonstrated its commitment to environmental governance by being steadfast and committed to reducing its greenhouse gas footprint and aligning its efforts with the global fight against climate change.

The timing of this commitment holds immense significance as it comes with only 6 months to go before the UAE hosts COP28, the highly anticipated UN climate summit. The pledge signing ceremony took place in the presence of distinguished guests, including Her Excellency Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and also the Minister of State for Food Security. The event was attended by esteemed representatives from various government entities, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Space Agency, Fujairah Environment Authority, Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Dubai Municipality, and Ras Al Khaimah Municipality. The event was graced by the attendance of esteemed representatives from various French organizations.

Thibaut Paillat, Mobilization and Transformation Director at Keolis, had the honour of signing the pledge on behalf of the organization, emphasizing its support for this remarkable cause. He expressed Keolis' firm belief that sustainable transportation is pivotal to shaping a greener future for generations to come, stating, "At Keolis, we firmly believe that by adopting eco-friendly practices and reducing carbon emissions, we actively contribute to the UAE's Mission and the global movement to combat climate change and create a more sustainable world."

With this momentous pledge, Keolis positions itself at the forefront of sustainable transportation, spearheading efforts to reshape the industry's environmental impact. The commitment to eco-friendly practices and carbon reduction solidifies Keolis' position as a catalyst for change and a trusted partner in building a greener and more sustainable future.

