Dubai, UAE – Keolis MHI is proud to announce that its Procurement & Sourcing team has been awarded the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Ethics Mark for the second year in a row. This prestigious international recognition confirms the team's commitment to the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct in all its business operations.

The CIPS Ethics Mark is an internationally recognized standard that highlights a procurement team's commitment to the highest levels of integrity, proving that its procurement professionals are trained, tested, and dedicated to conducting business with the Highest ethical standards. The CIPS Ethics Mark specifically focuses on combating unethical practices such as fraud, bribery, corruption, conflicts of interest, and modern slavery within supply chains.

This achievement confirms that all members of the team have successfully completed the rigorous CIPS Ethics training and assessment, ensuring they understand and apply ethical standards in every procurement activity. This demonstrates Keolis MHI's ongoing commitment to transparent, fair, and responsible sourcing. By embedding ethics at the core of its operations, the company is positioned as a trusted partner to its government client and the wider community, showing that it not only complies with international standards but also goes beyond them.

"Securing the CIPS Ethics Mark for a second year is a clear reflection of our team's professionalism and our company's core values," said Riaz Bharuchi, Chief Financial Officer at Keolis MHI. "It reinforces the confidence our stakeholders, clients, and suppliers have in us and serves as a powerful testament to our dedication to responsible business practices. This recognition is a point of pride and a key indicator of our commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards in all we do."

Achieving this prestigious mark brings significant benefits to Keolis MHI. It reinforces the company’s reputation and builds trust by demonstrating a commitment to Maintaining the highest ethical standards. This commitment also serves as a crucial risk management tool, reducing exposure to issues like supplier misconduct, fraud, and reputational damage. Furthermore, it supports Keolis MHI's broader ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) goals by ensuring ethical practices are an integral part of its supply chain.

This repeated recognition is a powerful testament to the professionalism and expertise of Keolis MHI's procurement team. By earning the CIPS Ethics Mark for a second consecutive year, they are not only aligning with global best practices but are also embodying the company's core values of accountability, integrity, and responsibility. This achievement solidifies Keolis MHI’s position as a leader in ethical procurement and responsible business, further reinforcing its commitment to excellence in serving Dubai’s world-class public transport system.

About Us

Keolis MHI, a subsidiary composed of Keolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering and Mitsubishi Corporation, has been awarded by Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority a 9-year contract, with a possible 6-year extension, to operate and maintain Dubai’s world-class metro and operate the tram network from 8 September 2021.

Through its 1,750 committed employees trained to the highest standards, Keolis MHI will enhance the passenger experience and raise their expectations in terms of Health & Safety, Service & Performance and Innovation & Digital, to make the Dubai metro and tram system a world-class public transport service.

From UAE, to the UK, France and Australia, the 68,500 employees making up the Keolis Group all share the same values: "We imagine, we care, we commit". Our values support our actions and illustrate our daily commitment.

For more information about the company, please visit the following website:

www.keolismhi.ae.

