Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Keolis MHI, the leading transportation company and the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, and the esteemed Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to underscore their commitment to safety, emergency response, and operational excellence. This momentous agreement, signed on the 27th of September 2023, marks a milestone in their collaborative efforts to further elevate the Emirate of Dubai's safety standards.

The signing ceremony took place, at the headquarters of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, by Mr. Wallace Weatherill, Managing Director of Keolis MHI, and H.E. Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), in the presence of a number of department directors and officials from both sides.

The MoU affirms the joint vision of Keolis MHI and Dubai Ambulance in ensuring rapid response and safety excellence during emergency situations. Keolis MHI's extensive expertise in mobility solutions aligns harmoniously with Dubai Ambulance's role in providing world-leading ambulatory services, creating a formidable partnership.

The core of this strategic partnership is embodied in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which outlines several pivotal objectives aimed at fortifying collaboration and knowledge sharing between Keolis MHI and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services. This accord signifies the commitment of both entities to share their expertise and join forces in the realms of excellence, certification, training, and ambulance services. These two parties will engage in collaborative training initiatives, participate in cultural and awareness events, and endeavor to launch and execute joint projects while augmenting knowledge interchange pertaining to their respective excellence programs through comparative analysis. Furthermore, Dubai Ambulance Service will conduct a series of workshops and interactive courses tailored for KIOS MHI personnel, equipping them with first aid expertise to ensure their preparedness and enhance their abilities in handling emergency situations.

Commenting on this significant development, H.E. Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), said: "At Dubai Corporation Ambulance Services, we strive to develop our relations with partners and explore different ways to develop and organize cooperation between us in the areas of serving the community. We will also work to spread awareness and knowledge of first aid to qualify employees and train them, to ensure that there are qualified and capable to provide first aid as part of our quest to provide the best services. This cooperation between us holds great promise in enhancing emergency response capabilities and raising the level of safety and care that we provide to Dubai's residents and visitors."

In a similar sentiment, Mr. Wallace Weatherill, Managing Director of Keolis MHI," expressed his profound satisfaction at the signing of the memorandum of understanding with "Dubai Ambulance," a distinguished national institution renowned for its exceptional expertise and capabilities within its domain. This collaborative endeavor is poised to create a solid foundation for the continual enhancement on global standards.

Wallace added: “Keolis MHI is committed to providing its employees with comprehensive training and essential knowledge, enabling them to execute their responsibilities to the fullest. The ultimate aim is to ensure the utmost happiness and safety for our communities, aligning perfectly with the broader efforts to elevate Dubai's capabilities and competitive standing, making it the preferred destination for living, working, and visiting.

This partnership between Keolis MHI and Dubai Ambulance represents a significant step towards a safer and more efficient service delivery, resonating with the overarching goals of the Emirate and the UAE's visionary plans.

About Keolis MHI

Keolis MHI Rail Management and Operation LLC is a consortium composed of Keolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering and Mitsubishi Corporation.

Keolis MHI specialises in operating and maintaining the Dubai Metro and operating the Tram. The company commenced operations on 8 September 2021, under a long-term contract in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The company places a strong emphasis on the continuous development and training of its specialised and highly skilled workforce to make the Dubai metro and tram system a world-class public transport service, facilitated through an accredited training centre dedicated to the railway sector.

Keolis MHI achieved remarkable records in two critical areas: Emiratisation and women's empowerment. The company clinched the prestigious Nafis Award in its inaugural edition, which is dedicated to enhancing the competitiveness of UAE nationals and empowering them in the private sector.

In 2022, Keolis MHI won the Gender Equality European and International Standard (GEEIS) Award, and the Keolis International Award for Leadership in Employing Women across all Keolis projects. Notably, the company has promoted 80 Emirati employees since commencement of its operations in the last quarter of 2021.

Keolis MHI falls under the umbrella of the Keolis Group, which operates across four continents: Asia, Europe, America, and Australia. The company provides a wide range of transportation services, including trains, trams, ambulance services and public bus services. With a workforce of over 68,000 employees worldwide, Keolis is a global leader in the shared transportation industry.

About Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services

In alignment with the visionary objectives set forth by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, and in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (12) of 2015, which governs the nomenclature of this institution, "Dubai Ambulance Services" stands as a pioneering institution dedicated to the delivery of innovative and world-class ambulance services with the utmost professionalism and sustainability. Its primary mission is to safeguard the health and well-being of its clientele while fostering community happiness, all underpinned by a highly qualified and innovative workforce operating within an environment that nurtures creativity.

Dubai Ambulance Service is committed to remaining in step with the ever-evolving landscape of Dubai, prepared at all times to meet the diverse demands for emergency and non-emergency ambulance services, event support, training, licensing, community education, and various other institutional responsibilities.

If you require any further assistance, please contact us as below

Adel Farooq

Marketing and Communications Director

Rail Management and Operation L.L.C

Rashidiya Dubai Metro Depot

P.O. Box 114190, Dubai, U.A.E.

Adel.Ziyaei@keolismhi.aewww.keolis-mhi.com

Saida Samai

BizTalkmedia (FZE)

Media Consultancy

Email:saida@biztalkmedia.com