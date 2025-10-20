Nairobi: Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways have announced the launch of a new codeshare partnership that will significantly enhance travel options between Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond.

The agreement follows the signing of a strategic partnership between the two national carriers in July and marks its first major milestone. The implementation comes alongside the introduction of a third daily Qatar Airways flight between Doha and Nairobi, further strengthening air links between Kenya and the Gulf region.

Under the new codeshare, Qatar Airways passengers will be able to connect seamlessly to eight new destinations across Africa via Nairobi, including Juba (South Sudan), Lilongwe (Malawi), Livingstone (Zambia), and Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe). In turn, Kenya Airways customers can now book flights to 11 global destinations operated by Qatar Airways through its Doha hub. These include Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Singapore, Male (Maldives), and Tokyo (Japan), among others.

Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Kenya Airways, Julius Thairu, said the expanded partnership reflects the airline’s commitment to improving connectivity and customer convenience.

“This partnership will enhance connectivity across Africa and Asia, expand our network, and open up a world of new destinations for our customers. Together with Qatar Airways, we are committed to offering better travel experiences and creating more opportunities for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange,” said Kilavuka.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, welcomed the development, noting that Africa remains one of the airline’s key growth markets.

“Our partnership with Kenya Airways reinforces our commitment to connecting Africa with the rest of the world through our Doha hub. By combining our extensive networks, we are creating new opportunities for travellers and strengthening economic ties between our regions,” he said.

Both airlines have also outlined plans to deepen their collaboration beyond passenger services. Future phases will explore cooperation in cargo operations, ground handling, lounge access, fleet maintenance, procurement, sustainability initiatives, and loyalty programmes.

The codeshare agreement officially opens for sale on 15 October 2025, with travel beginning from 26 October 2025.

The announcement comes shortly after Kenya Airways’ success at the 2025 World Travel Awards, where it was named Africa’s Leading Airline among four top honours. Qatar Airways, meanwhile, was recently voted World’s Best Airline by Skytrax for a record ninth time.

**Note: Some flights are subject to government approval.

About Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways, The Pride of Africa, is a leading African carrier on a mission to propel Africa's prosperity by connecting its people, cultures, and markets. We fly to 43 destinations worldwide, 34 of which are in Africa, connecting over 5 million passengers and over 70,000 tonnes of cargo annually through our hub at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. As the sole African carrier in the SkyTeam Alliance, we connect customers to over 1,060 destinations in 173 countries. Our exceptional African hospitality has consistently earned global recognition, including Skytrax World Airline Awards for Best Airline Staff and Best Airline Cabin Crew in Africa in 2024.

About Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways, the multiple award-winning airline, was named World’s Best Airline at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards for a record ninth time. The carrier currently operates flights to more than 170 destinations worldwide through its hub at Hamad International Airport, which has been named the Best Airport in the Middle East for 11 consecutive years.

Media Contacts

Kenya Airways Corporate Communications

Email: corporate.communications@kenya-airways.com Qatar Airways Corporate Communications

Email: qrmedia@qatarairways.com.qa