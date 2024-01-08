Kempinski Al Othman Hotel Al Khobar has been recognized as a Global winner in the “Best Luxury Brand” category at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023, while its in-house Japanese restaurant, Salvaje Al Khobar, also won the title of Continent's Best Japanese Cuisine at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards. Both acknowledgements were received at a prestigious ceremony held on the 28th of October in Athens, Greece.

Mr. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Othman, the esteemed owner of Kempinski Al Othman Hotel and the Salvaje franchise, proudly received these coveted awards, marking a significant milestone for the hotel and its exceptional Japanese restaurant. These achievements underscore Kempinski Al Othman's commitment to luxury and bespoke service, alongside Salvaje's rapid rise to prominence and remarkable achievement after only one year in operation.

Nestled in the enchanting city of Al Khobar, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, Kempinski Al Othman Hotel is a bridge away from the Kingdom of Bahrain. The hotel offers 200 luxury rooms & suites, 18 design-styled apartments, and 7 diverse international restaurants, including the award-winning Salvaje Al Khobar. Catering to global companies, ministries, and individual discerning travellers from around the world, the hotel and its restaurants have become a hallmark of excellence and innovation.

Salvaje, located within the premises of Kempinski Al Othman Hotel, has quickly gained fame as the first international restaurant brand in the Eastern Province. It offers a diverse menu of Japanese cuisine and signature creations, a vibrant atmosphere, and live performances, ensuring a dining experience like no other.

