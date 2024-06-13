Kuwait City, Kuwait: Kekst CNC, a leading international strategic communications consultancy, advised Beyout Investment Group Company K.S.C. (BIG) management team and advisors on the financial communications around the $147m (KWD 45m) listing of Beyout Investment Group Holding on Boursa Kuwait’s Premier Market under the symbol “BEYOUT”. The landmark transaction marked the first listing on the exchange in two years.

The significant investor and media interest in the transaction, reflected in the ~17x oversubscription, highlights both the attractiveness of the Kuwaiti market and investor appetite for the compelling equity story. BIG is a regional pioneer in providing comprehensive human resources, project lifecycle support, and real estate services. The company’s diversified business model, driven by leading subsidiaries Kuwait Resources House (KRH) and Real Estate House (REH), positions it for stable and consistent growth.

The engagement was led by Nahed Ashour and Gregor Riemann, supported by a wider team in the Middle East, and the success of this project reflects Kekst CNC’s core competency of delivering financial communications advisory on complex transactions requiring carefully regulated disclosure. The team provided a blend of close on-the-ground support in Kuwait with remote advisory providing BIG with regional best practices, combined with global know-how and expertise.

This transaction adds to Kekst CNC’s track record of advising on the communication and investor relations for major transactions in the Gulf region. Notable recent transactions include advisory roles in the IPOs of OQGN and Investcorp Capital.

Kekst CNC has a long-standing presence in the region since 2005, with over 30 employees based in the Middle East working on mandates across Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Egypt, and Morocco. Kekst CNC is a leading adviser for financial communications and transactions and is an advisory member of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA). The firm was recently ranked as the #2 MEA M&A adviser, by deal count, in Mergermarket global 2023 M&A league table.

