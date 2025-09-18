Kuwait – In line with Kuwait Vision 2035, which positions innovation and technology as fundamental pillars for sustainable development and economic diversification, Keeta held a special ceremony under the patronage and in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Governor of Al Ahmadi. The event showcased the latest applications of artificial intelligence in the logistics sector, reinforcing Kuwait’s leading role in innovation and digital transformation.

During the ceremony, Keeta presented pioneering AI solutions designed to inspire Kuwaiti youth to excel and innovate, while also opening new avenues for investment and strategic partnerships. By integrating advanced technologies into the Kuwaiti market, these solutions aim to enhance efficiency in the logistics sector, support sustainable growth, and contribute to Kuwait’s broader digital transformation journey.

His Excellency Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Governor of Al Ahmadi, commented: “Kuwait Vision 2035 seeks to transform our beloved nation into a distinguished regional and global financial and commercial hub that attracts investment and fosters sustainable growth. It places the private sector at the forefront of economic activity, while advancing human development, nurturing a spirit of healthy competition, and enhancing productivity and efficiency in every field.”

H.E. Liu Xiang, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of China in Kuwait, stated: “The arrival of Keeta has injected new vitality into Kuwait's market and enriched China-Kuwait economic and trade cooperation. We believe Keeta will bring more convenience and opportunities to Kuwait's economy and society through its innovation and high-quality services.”

Ashley Wang, the General Manager of Keeta in the Middle East, added: “It was an honor for Keeta to participate in this important ceremony under the patronage of His Excellency the Governor of Al Ahmadi. At Keeta, our mission is to harness technology to create meaningful impact, and today’s event reflects our commitment to supporting Kuwait’s vision for innovation and sustainable growth. By introducing advanced solutions tailored for the logistics sector, we aim to not only enhance efficiency but also to build strong partnerships that contribute to the country’s digital transformation journey. We look forward to working closely with local stakeholders to drive long-term value for the community and the economy.”

The ceremony provided an opportunity to demonstrate how technology can contribute to addressing key challenges in the logistics sector, while also underlining the importance of public–private collaboration in supporting Kuwait’s broader development goals.

About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.