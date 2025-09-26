Dubai, UAE: Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, China’s on-demand delivery service, is officially launching in Dubai on 27 September 2025, introducing a smarter, more reliable, and more affordable way for people to enjoy their favorite meals. To celebrate the launch, new users in Dubai will benefit from 50 percent off their first meals, exclusive daily savings, and free delivery for everyone, with every order backed by Keeta’s on-time delivery promise.

Since its debut, Keeta has steadily expanded across key regional markets including Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. Each launch has reinforced the company’s ability to adapt global expertise to local needs while remaining true to its customer-first philosophy. Entering the UAE marks another significant milestone, building on Keeta’s proven model of reliable service, transparent value, and strong partnerships. Supported by Meituan’s global scale, which powers more than 150 million daily orders and serves over 770 million users worldwide, Keeta brings advanced technology and a relentless focus on creating a delivery experience that users, merchants, and partners can trust.

The launch introduces Keeta to one of the region’s most dynamic food delivery markets, where consumers expect variety, quality, and speed. Through the Keeta app, users can explore menus from a diverse mix of restaurants, including much-loved local names such as Laffah and Feras Sweets, alongside popular international favorites like Hardee’s and Nando’s. All are available within a seamless ordering journey designed for ease, speed, and reliability.

“Launching in the UAE is an important step in Keeta’s regional journey,” said Cynthia Chen, General Manager of Keeta UAE. “With each market we enter, our focus is on listening, learning, and building services that genuinely add value to everyday life. The UAE brings together a diverse community that values trust, speed, and simplicity, and our goal is to meet those expectations consistently while fostering meaningful, long-term partnerships with restaurants and delivery partners across the country.”

Keeta in the UAE is guided by three commitments: reliable service, a wide and diverse selection, and consistent value. Every order is backed by an on-time delivery guarantee with compensation if delayed. Customers can enjoy a growing network of local and international restaurants while benefiting from long-term free delivery with no subscription fees or hidden costs.

Keeta’s entry into the UAE market aligns with Vision 2031 and Centennial 2071, supporting national ambitions for digital transformation, economic diversification, and sustainable growth in the food delivery sector. By combining Meituan’s global expertise with a deep respect for the UAE’s market dynamics, Keeta aims to set a new benchmark in delivery built on good service, wide selection, and consistent value under the promise to “Save More With Every Order.”

About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.