The Yas Island track will host a range of free fitness classes across the holy month, including new sessions led by Prime Sports

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE: To mark the holy month of Ramadan, Yas Marina Circuit has revealed a full fitness calendar, headlined by the local classics of RunYAS and DuYAS to bring new fitness challenges.

Held at the UAE capital’s number one health and fitness hub, this year’s RunYAS and DuYAS editions will see athletes from across the country take on new fitness challenges this Ramadan, with the local community walking, running and cycling across the 5.128km racing track, home to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix each year.

The classic favourite DuYAS race will see athletes test their fitness over a 27.5km endurance course, starting with a 5km run, moving to a 20km cycle, before racing across the final 2.5km sprint to the finish line. Junior athletes can also take part, with the 13.75km course providing an enticing addition to the fitness fun this Ramadan.

With just days remaining until Ramadan DuYAS, athletes can still sign up for the event on Monday 10th April with entry fees starting from AED 150. For more information, please visit: https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/healthandfitness

For those looking to make use of their running shoes before the summer heat begins, athletes of all ages can also enter the RunYAS event and take on the 5km or 2.5km course around the Yas Island track, with entry fees starting from just AED 65.

The busy month of activity at Yas Marina Circuit includes martial arts sessions led by Prime Sports. The new classes, featuring as part of the TrainYAS Ramadan schedule for 2023, include Bootcamp and HIIT sessions for fitness enthusiasts looking to challenge their current level in a positive environment.

With more than 180 fitness events taking place at Yas Marina Circuit each year, athletes can find more information on the full fitness calendar at https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/healthandfitness

-Ends-

ABOUT ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body’s highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit’s long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.