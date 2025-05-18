Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations – represented by Kaspersky Endpoint Security – once again demonstrated 100% tamper protection in the latest focus penetration test by AV-Comparatives.

Attackers often attempt to disable security tools as an initial step in compromising business infrastructure. This makes tamper protection a key mechanism for preventing further compromise of the system. It safeguards the product from end-user and third-party changes, and protects services, processes, files, registry entries, and more from any unauthorized control attempts – even in the context of a privileged user (high or system integrity level). The Kaspersky solution met the strict certification requirements by successfully preventing all tampering attempts during testing.

The Anti-Tampering Test was conducted on Windows 11 to identify weaknesses that could allow adversaries to disable or modify endpoint protection solutions. Participating vendors were not informed in advance about the attack techniques. Only those products that successfully blocked 100% of the attempts received certification and had their reports published.

Kaspersky submitted Kaspersky Endpoint Security for assessment in April 2025 and earned the certification for the second consecutive time. The product effectively blocked all attempts by adversaries to disable, uninstall, or reconfigure the security software in order to prevent updates or enable attacker tools.

"We continuously engage in independent testing to ensure our technologies withstand the latest threats while delivering a seamless experience,” says Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky. “The Anti-Tampering test is of great value since it puts stress on the product without prior knowledge of attack vectors. We take pride in knowing that Kaspersky Endpoint Security, as part of Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations, has once again achieved top scores.”

Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives, added: "Our focus tests aim to highlight areas within the product worthy of improvement. Kaspersky has, again and again, displayed excellent resistance against agnostic approaches to tampering, reestablishing itself among the most secure endpoint solutions."

To see the full AV-Comparatives Anti-Tampering test report 2025, please follow the link, and to learn more about the results of 2023, visit this link.

Read more about Kaspersky Next on the website.

