On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Kaspersky has launched an Anti-stalking Awareness Guide — a new initiative engaging psychologists and victims of stalking. Combining expertise from multiple disciplines, this guide doesn’t just help users identify signs of stalking and take protective measures, but also amplifies the voices of survivors, inspiring others to reclaim their sense of safety and control.

Stalking, a behavior rooted in control and intimidation, is one of the forms of violence that affects numerous individuals around the world, predominantly women – and impacts victims’ lives both offline and online. Many believe that only public figures face stalking, but in reality, most of these victims are ordinary people targeted by former partners or acquaintances. According to Kaspersky’s global statistics, 40% of those surveyed stated they have experienced stalking or suspected they were being stalked.

To help those affected by stalking, their loved ones, and the broader community, Kaspersky has united efforts with experts and surveillance victims, providing them with knowledge and actionable tools by creating the Anti-stalking Awareness Guide. This resource provides comprehensive information on the issue of stalking, debunking common myths and uncovering the tactics typically used by stalkers. It features two checklists created in collaboration with international experts and victims of stalking, addressing both digital safety and physical security.

The first checklist features a safety planning guide, a record-keeping table for documenting incidents, and practical advice to help family and friends who are supporting those affected. It was created with input from:

Olimpia Coral Melo Cruz, a survivor and activist who proposed the “Olimpia Law” in Latin America, a groundbreaking legal reform to combat digital violence and protect victims of online abuse;

Marcela Hernández, Co-founder of the Red Latinoamericana de Defensoras Digitales , a network dedicated to supporting digital rights defenders;

, a network dedicated to supporting digital rights defenders; Janaina Campos, a Brazilian psychoanalyst specializing in dysfunctional relationships;

Acacia Diana and Yulia Pavlova, stalking survivors who share their personal experiences to raise awareness and inspire others.

“Stalkers often use manipulative tactics such as constant monitoring, digital harassment, or even impersonating the victim, convincing mutual contacts to relay information. Recognizing the impact of these behaviors is crucial, but equally important is the role of family and friends in providing unwavering support. By listening without judgment, assisting with documentation, and providing practical help, such as accompanying victims to seek support, they remind the victims — you are not alone in this fight, I’m always here for you,” says Janaina Campos, a psychoanalyst specializing in dysfunctional relationships.

The second checklist, the Digital Security Guide, developed by Kaspersky expert Anna Larkina, offers strategies to protect personal information, enhance privacy settings, and mitigate the risks that can make individuals vulnerable to the threat of online stalking. Together, these checklists provide a holistic approach to safeguarding both victims’ physical and their digital lives.

“Stalking is often trivialized as ‘harmless’ or as ’intense romantic interest,’ but this view ignores the fact that stalking is rooted in control and can escalate into dangerous, even violent, situations. It’s a serious crime in many countries precisely because it infringes on personal safety and freedom. At Kaspersky, we have long been focused on creating a safer digital world, combating digital violence in all its forms and ensuring that our solutions can tackle the widest range of security and privacy issues, including online stalking,” commented Anna Larkina, privacy expert at Kaspersky. “With the Anti-Stalking Awareness Guide, we aim to strengthen stalking victims so they can protect themselves and take back control of their lives. Together, we can create a safer, more supportive world for everyone.”

The Anti-stalking Awareness Guide also features the personal stories of Acacia Diana and Yulia Pavlova, who share their stories of resisting stalking. Acacia’s story has paved the way for legislative development in her own country — her stalker became the first person charged under Malaysia’s new anti-stalking law. Yulia’s experience highlights the extreme lengths to which a stalker will go: her former husband installed surveillance cameras near her home and made her the central target of a revenge porn campaign, severely violating her privacy and sense of security.

To gain knowledge about the threat of stalking and acquire the tools to resist it, visit and download the Anti-stalking Awareness Guide on Kaspersky’s Empower Women platform. It is an initiative dedicated to empowering women by featuring personal growth stories and expert advice.

Kaspersky has consistently led efforts to address digital violence and technology-facilitated abuse. In 2019, the company introduced spyware protection in its Android app, becoming the first to offer users a robust defense against stalkerware. That same year, Kaspersky co-founded the Coalition Against Stalkerware, uniting private IT companies, NGOs, research institutions, and law enforcement agencies to combat intrusive software and raise awareness about digital abuse. What began with 10 stakeholders has now grown into a network of over 40 organizations, all working collaboratively to combat cyberstalking and support victims for five years on.

Building on its commitment to combating both online and offline stalking, Kaspersky recently introduced the Who’s Spying on Me feature in its Android apps. This innovation not only detects stalkerware but also identifies suspicious Bluetooth devices that could be used for offline tracking. By expanding its protective capabilities, Kaspersky continues to empower individuals to take control of their safety and privacy. Find more information in the official site.

