The “Kaspersky Transparency Center”, first of its kind in the Middle East was inaugurated today by His Excellency the Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Haitham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ohali, in the presence of officials from the Ministry, the company, and a number of specialists from the technology industry. The launch is an essential part of Kaspersky’s Global Transparency Initiative, a flagship program committed to building trust and assuring the integrity of the company’s solutions and processes.



Kaspersky selected Riyadh as the venue for its first Transparency Center in the Middle East to closely align with the goals of “Saudi Vision 2030”. The vision aims to promote the Kingdom’s position as the hub for technology and innovation, and has transformed the country into a destination to attracts international companies to establish their regional headquarters in Riyadh.



Visitors to the Transparency Center in Riyadh can review the source code of all of Kaspersky on-premise solutions. The whole review process depends on the level of sophistication and follows “piste” skiing classification color codes – “blue”, “red”, and “black”. “Blue piste” offers a general overview of the security development processes of Kaspersky products and services, as well as data management procedures. “Red piste” allows a review of the most critical aspects of source code, assisted by the company’s specialists, and provides a targeted analysis of a particular functionality. “Black piste” enables visitors to conduct the most comprehensive source code review, with the help of Kaspersky’s experts.



Commenting on the company’s further developments in the region, Eugene Kaspersky, Founder and CEO of Kaspersky, noted:



“This year we celebrate the five-year anniversary of our Global Transparency Initiative. As true pioneers in advancing digital trust, we are pleased to celebrate the arrival of this initiative in the Middle East region, which is witnessing rapid digital transformation. In order to enhance our partners’ confidence in the services we provide to them, we are pleased to welcome them to the newly opened Transparency Center in Riyadh to answer any questions about the nature of our work and our solutions.”

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.