Riyadh – Kaspersky appoints Al-Falak Electronic Equipment & Supplies, a long-standing leader in Advanced IT and Communication Services in the region, as its distribution partner for the full Kaspersky consumer portfolio in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement which was officiated this year means that Al-Falak is able to sell Kaspersky award-winning solutions, designed to ensure full protection against all cyber threats. These products include Kaspersky Standard, Kaspersky Plus and Kaspersky Premium. Alongside these products, the portfolio also includes tools such as the digital parenting assistant, Kaspersky Safe Kids, and Kaspersky Password Manager, designed to conveniently store sensitive data.

In a region facing rapid digitization and a subsequent rise in cybersecurity threats, Kaspersky, contributes a comprehensive combination of advanced threat protection, user-friendly solutions, and a global reputation for excellence.

“Our partnership sets an important cybersecurity standard for the region, in line with Al-Falak’s forward-thinking approach. Kaspersky is proud to contribute its global knowledge towards empowering users to safely navigate the increasingly digital world. Our joint efforts are a clear step towards a cyber resilient future for Saudi Arabia,” explained Seifallah Jedidi, Head of Consumer Channel, META, at Kaspersky.

Anthony Fernandes Business Unit Head at Al-Falak said “We are thrilled to partner with Kaspersky to bring their world-class cybersecurity solutions to our customers. This agreement aligns with our commitment to providing top-tier technology products that meet the evolving needs of consumers and small businesses. Kaspersky’s innovative security solutions will enhance our portfolio and help our customers protect their digital lives with confidence.”

Al-Falak is set to leverage its regional prominence and impressive network of partners to facilitate the seamless distribution of Kaspersky’s consumer products and solutions, effectively addressing the ever-evolving cybersecurity demands of individuals and businesses alike.

-Ends-

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.